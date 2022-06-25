Showcase Home: Victorian home resembles something of another time and place

On a private, 5-acre property near Jenks, you’ll find this week’s Showcase Home: a Victorian-style mansion that resembles something out of a storybook.

“(This home is) history rooted with modern amenities,” said Joshua Anderson, the agent representing this home. “(It’s) a hidden gem in the suburbs of Tulsa with the privacy of a 5-acre estate.”

The home in the Jenks school district has five bedrooms, four full and two half bathrooms, two living areas and a three-car garage. At nearly 5,000 square feet, this estate would make an ideal home for a large family.

The home’s original owner hailed from the East Coast, where her family started a tavern in the 1800s, Anderson said. When the tavern eventually closed and was demolished, the owner had the foresight to save two key pieces from the building: a wooden door and the custom-crafted fireplace mantle, which can be found in this home today.

Some of the home’s most special assets include a plethora of covered patios and balconies (including a private one reserved for the owner’s suite) that offer stunning views of the expansive property, and an abundance of large windows that flood the home with natural light at every turn.

The home is accented with beautiful features such as hardwood floors and other wooden accents that provide a warm, homey feel.

Additionally, the home contains many fresh updates that make it ideal for modern living. The newly renovated kitchen, decked out with white cabinetry, appliances and tile, features such luxuries as custom Calacatta marble countertops and a custom French cast-iron sink.

This rare home is truly unlike any other property in Tulsa.

For more information or to schedule a tour, contact Joshua Anderson with McGraw Realtors at 918-899-3152, or on social media at @oklahomaagentandco.

