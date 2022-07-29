Showcase home: The Osher House, a unique midcentury modern construction, now up for sale

This week’s showcase home is the Osher House, an undeniably unique piece of midcentury modern architecture found in the Bolewood Estates neighborhood of midtown Tulsa.

Referred to by some as “The Flintstones House,” this special home was built by the architect Blaine Imel, a protege of famed architect Bruce Goff.

Incorporating elements of the organic architecture movement that Goff was famous for, Imel’s construction uses stucco, stone, glass cutlets and colorful windows that make the home feel like a serene oasis in the middle of the city.

The Osher House has three bedrooms and three bathrooms and measures just under 3,000 square feet across a 0.44-acre property. The backyard has an oval-shaped pool, complemented by new landscaping.

After graduating from the University of Oklahoma with a degree in architecture, Imel began his career in the 1950s, constructing one-of-a-kind homes and buildings across his hometown of Cushing, Norman and Tulsa. In 1963, he built the Osher House for a Tulsa family who lived in the home for over 40 years.

The open floorplan home is constructed in an accordion shape, which gives the space a unique flow. It’s full of large windows that allow natural light to pour into each room. The use of colored glass windows and aqua glass cutlets reflects light in such a way that almost creates a kaleidoscope effect during the daytime.

Recently, the home underwent renovations to modernize the space while still maintaining its midcentury modern style. New carpet and hardwood floors have been added, and the kitchen and bath — which boasts beautiful tilework — have been restored as well.

The next owners of the Osher House will be the stewards of a true piece of Tulsa architectural history.

For more information or to schedule a tour, contact agents Peter M. Walter and Blake Loveless, Walter & Associates, at 918-743-2001.

