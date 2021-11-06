Showcase home: Sunset Terrace home is eclectic yet family friendly

This week’s showcase home is a one-of-a-kind estate set on a 7,754-square-foot lot in the Sunset Terrace neighborhood of midtown Tulsa, believed to be a project of an iconic designer of the early 20th century, Adah M. Robinson.

The home at 211 E. 29th St. was built in 1920 but underwent a full renovation in 2009 that included a complete remodel of many areas of the home, including the kitchen and master suite. The home includes three bedrooms and two full and one half bathrooms and is built into the side of a hill, providing privacy far away from the street.

“There is no other house like this in the city; it’s truly unique and one-of-a-kind,” owner Brian Hosmer said. “The home has a very comfortable flow to it, which makes it amazing for gathering and entertaining.”

The front room features a mantle and fireplace that underwent a complete transformation in the 2009 remodeling project. Off the front room lies a street-facing balcony perfect for reading or drinking coffee in the morning, protected by trees for privacy. Beautiful cove ceilings and arched doorways prevail as natural light filters through the windows throughout the day. The home’s lighting makes it the perfect area to display art of all varieties and styles.