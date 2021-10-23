Showcase home: Stunning contemporary home sits on a quiet cul-de-sac in Rockwood Hills Pond

This week’s showcase is an airy, stylish contemporary home nestled on a professionally manicured lot in south Tulsa’s coveted Rockwood Hills Pond addition.

Located at 7221 S. Columbia Place, the 3,304-square-foot home boasts four bedrooms, three full and one half bathrooms, a three-car garage and extras such as stained concrete flooring, a safe room and a large media room.

“It’s a low-maintenance, contemporary styled home,” said Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Jennifer Creamer, adding that the home is situated on a quiet cul-de-sac and includes full wrought-iron fencing and an electric gate that provides additional security and privacy.

The home’s formal living room is flooded with natural light from a massive picture window overlooking the front yard and is separated from the great room by a divider wall. Soaring ceilings and additional picture windows add a sense of openness to the great room, which includes contemporary design details such as a sleek, stainless steel fireplace and built-in bookshelves with recessed lighting.