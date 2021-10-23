 Skip to main content
Showcase home: Stunning contemporary home sits on a quiet cul-de-sac in Rockwood Hills Pond
This week’s showcase is an airy, stylish contemporary home nestled on a professionally manicured lot in south Tulsa’s coveted Rockwood Hills Pond addition.

Located at 7221 S. Columbia Place, the 3,304-square-foot home boasts four bedrooms, three full and one half bathrooms, a three-car garage and extras such as stained concrete flooring, a safe room and a large media room.

“It’s a low-maintenance, contemporary styled home,” said Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Jennifer Creamer, adding that the home is situated on a quiet cul-de-sac and includes full wrought-iron fencing and an electric gate that provides additional security and privacy.

The home’s formal living room is flooded with natural light from a massive picture window overlooking the front yard and is separated from the great room by a divider wall. Soaring ceilings and additional picture windows add a sense of openness to the great room, which includes contemporary design details such as a sleek, stainless steel fireplace and built-in bookshelves with recessed lighting.

The great room flows into a sunny chef’s kitchen and dining nook, which feature professional-grade, built-in stainless steel appliances, including two dishwashers. Also featured are granite countertops, abundant cabinet space, a large walk-in pantry and stylish glass pendant lights.

The home’s master suite also is illuminated by picture windows overlooking the backyard and includes a vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet and a cozy fireplace. The adjoining bathroom features a luxurious soaking tub, large walk-in shower with tile accents, and multiple storage options.

Additional bedrooms are located upstairs along with a media room ideal for hosting family movie nights. For outdoor fun and relaxation, homeowners can enjoy the roomy, tree-shaded backyard from the comfort of a covered patio, which can be accessed from the kitchen nook.

An open house will be from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 and Sunday, Oct. 24. For more information, contact Jennifer Creamer with Chinowth & Cohen Realtors, 918-282-2180.

7221 S. Columbia Place, Tulsa

PRICE: $621,000

BEDROOMS: 4

BATHS: 3.5

GARAGE: 3

YEAR BUILT: 2004

LOT SIZE: .31 acre

SQ. FOOTAGE: 3,304

EXTERIOR: Stucco

SCHOOLS: Jenks

COMMUNITY: Rockwood Hills Pond

OFFERED BY: Jennifer Creamer, Chinowth & Cohen Realtors, 918-282-2180

