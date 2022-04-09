Showcase home: Sprawling Thompson Mansion in Inola up for auction

Just 15 minutes outside of Tulsa sits one of the most beautiful estates in all of northeastern Oklahoma: the Thompson Mansion.

This stunning mansion will be auctioned on April 15, giving buyers the opportunity to purchase not only the home, but also the surrounding land (over 27 acres), all of the home’s furnishings and the previous owner’s extensive art collection.

The mansion was constructed in 1989, built directly into the bedrock, with the home’s supporting structures running from basement to ceiling.

The home has undergone significant updates and renovations over the past decade. At eight bedrooms and 13 bathrooms, the space can serve as a private residence or is well-suited to accommodate guests as a wedding venue, bed and breakfast or Airbnb rental.

The home’s interior is beautiful and perfect for entertaining and hosting. The chef’s kitchen is brimming with modern appliances and amenities. Two luxurious custom chandeliers hang over the mansion’s living room and are included in the auction.

There are four full bars throughout the home, a massive ballroom and an outdoor patio area that can accommodate up to 300 guests.

Perhaps one of the most unique elements of this home is the 35,000-gallon indoor pool and spa, surrounded by lounge chairs, windows on all sides and a full bar.

Conveyed with the property are the home’s furnishings by designers such as Michael Amini, and an art collection featuring works from artists like Yuri Gorbachev.

Outside, a grand circle drive and electric wrought-iron fence provide ultimate privacy. Across the sprawling property are several stocked ponds, fountains and walkways that add to the immense beauty of the mansion.

The Thompson Mansion is being sold by Williams & Williams Real Estate Company in conjunction with Chinowth & Cohen agents Mark Letbetter, 918-853-5433 and Barbara Martin, 918-520-4342.

For questions or to schedule a private tour, call 918-956-1711 or email marcus.sippy@williamsauction.com

