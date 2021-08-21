Showcase home: Spacious midtown home features lots of amenities and sits on a half-acre lot

This week’s showcase is a roomy, mid-century ranch set on a beautifully manicured, half-acre lot in one of Tulsa’s most sought-after Midtown neighborhoods.

Located on a corner lot at 2810 E. 36th Place in the Indian Meadows addition, the home features three bedrooms, three full and one half bathrooms, a four-car garage with RV parking and hookup, and a whole-house, natural gas-powered backup generator by Generac.

“This house is in a great location, and the outdoor living area is awesome,” said Katrina Moore with Chinowth & Cohen Realtors. Moore said the home retains many of its original features and has added bonuses such as an in-home safe room, which includes an inward-opening vault door.

The home also includes a spacious, light-filled living room and adjoining formal dining room just off the foyer. The dining room leads into a large kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a dining bar and a sunny breakfast nook that opens to the patio.

On the other side of the kitchen, the family room includes a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and hardwood flooring that give the space a warm, cozy feel. The room’s picture window and French doors offer a bird’s eye view of the covered patio and a row of colorful crape myrtle shrubs lining the back fence.