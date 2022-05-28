Showcase home: Private Rockbridge Park home maintains its original charm

On a 1.03-acre lot backing up to the Philbrook Museum in midtown Tulsa, you’ll find this week’s showcase home — an English country-style estate that’s nearly 100 years old.

Constructed in 1932 by L.E. Smith after Waite Phillips sold the property, this five-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom home has been featured in a variety of publications, including “One Hundred More Historic Tulsa Homes” by John Brooks Walton.

The historic home underwent extensive remodeling and updating from 2003 to 2011 but still has many of its original features, including a gothic-style entry, solid wood front door and a Tudor-style staircase.

The beautiful estate, constructed of ivy-covered brick and Hardie plank, has refinished hardwood floors, a chef’s kitchen with granite countertops, a formal living room with a marble fireplace and a sunporch offering picturesque views, along with many other desirable features. The master suite has a completely updated bathroom, and the home also offers a private in-law or guest suite.

The home’s charming swimming pool was added to the backyard in the 1950s. Surrounded by several trees, the pool serves as the home’s own private oasis. Adorning the pool area are ornamental ironworks, done by the local company Wiemann Ironworks.

Several rooms throughout the home are flooded with natural light, most notably the kitchen, formal dining, living and family rooms.

Though the home is nearly a century old, it has been well-maintained and cared for over the years by former owner John Randolph Dunkin, son of the founders of the Brown-Dunkin Department Stores, later purchased by Dillard’s.

The home’s future owners will have a chance to live in a piece of Tulsa history in the private Rockbridge Park neighborhood, which will also allow them to easily take advantage of all the Philbrook Museum has to offer.

For more information or to schedule a tour, contact Vickie and Brent Clark, 918-804-4101.

