Showcase home: Private Braniff Hills estate is full of amenities

Off 71st Street and South Harvard Avenue, near Southern Hills Country Club, is where you can find this week’s showcase home. This spacious, 13,000-square-foot estate is the perfect home for a large family who also loves to host and entertain. Located in the Braniff Hills neighborhood, this home has a private entrance, making it feel like a secluded retreat.

This home has six bedrooms, each with a private bath; a five-car garage; and a staggering amount of unique amenities that will make you want to call this house your own.

The home’s interior is truly something special. Beautiful flooring is abundant throughout the space, ranging from marble to hardwood to parquet and even tile. Highlights of the first floor include a classic study, full of wooden accents and a wall of windows, providing plenty of natural light for your work or reading, and a large kitchen, with standout blue-and-white tile backsplash decorating the stovetop. In addition to the wine fridge in the kitchen, the home offers a full wine cellar.

There’s no shortage of places to gather in the home. In addition to the living and family rooms, there’s also a movie room and game room to keep guests entertained. Special amenities include an elevator, a workout room and a sauna.

Outside, you’ll find a large pool, which can also be seen from the home’s balcony. The pool also has a diving board, making it an especially fun area for kids in the summer. Beyond the pool, the home has a large backyard with a basketball court. The home is located on 1.44 acres, and even has access to a private pond, shared by three neighbors.

For more information or to schedule a tour, contact Mary Lou Doudican, McGraw Realtors, 918-645-8999.

