Showcase home: Mounds farmhouse offers relaxation and breathtaking views

This week’s showcase home is a cozy, beautifully designed farmhouse nestled atop a hill overlooking the countryside near Mounds.
Located at 8825 W. 206th St., the 6.38 acre property includes a 2,322 square foot main home boasting three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an office and a gourmet kitchen, as well as a fully equipped barn ideal for hosting events or family gatherings.
“It’s a hidden gem,” said Kate Leber with RE/MAX Results, noting the quiet, secluded location of the property. “It’s on top of a hill with 360-degree views and is so gorgeous and private.”
Stone steps lead up to the main house’s covered front porch, which features barn-door shutters on the windows and includes ample seating space for enjoying the outdoors.
Inside, the cozy family room includes hardwood flooring, a stone fireplace and a built-in bench alongside one of the room’s many windows offering sweeping views of the surrounding acreage.
The home’s spacious master suite includes an elegant bathroom outfitted with wainscoting, a double-sink vanity, walk-in shower and an antique-style footed tub. A bonus room also is included upstairs and could serve as a fourth bedroom.
Downstairs, a sunny dining nook and kitchen are connected to the family room and feature stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, a large farmhouse sink, a granite-topped island with under-counter storage and handy extras such as a stoveside pot-filler.
French doors open from the kitchen to the covered back porch, which includes space for a swing and a flagstone pathway leading out to a fire pit and circular seating area with an archway that offers a framed view of the Oklahoma landscape.
A 1,500-square-foot barn located across the lawn has been completely remodeled inside and out by the current owners, who have used their property as an event venue, Leber said. The barn includes a new electrical system, air conditioning and a bathroom with extra storage and space for a changing table.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Kate Leber with RE/MAX Results, 918-254-0600.
Featured video: