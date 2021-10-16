Showcase home: Mounds farmhouse offers relaxation and breathtaking views

This week’s showcase home is a cozy, beautifully designed farmhouse nestled atop a hill overlooking the countryside near Mounds.

Located at 8825 W. 206th St., the 6.38 acre property includes a 2,322 square foot main home boasting three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an office and a gourmet kitchen, as well as a fully equipped barn ideal for hosting events or family gatherings.

“It’s a hidden gem,” said Kate Leber with RE/MAX Results, noting the quiet, secluded location of the property. “It’s on top of a hill with 360-degree views and is so gorgeous and private.”

Stone steps lead up to the main house’s covered front porch, which features barn-door shutters on the windows and includes ample seating space for enjoying the outdoors.

Inside, the cozy family room includes hardwood flooring, a stone fireplace and a built-in bench alongside one of the room’s many windows offering sweeping views of the surrounding acreage.

The home’s spacious master suite includes an elegant bathroom outfitted with wainscoting, a double-sink vanity, walk-in shower and an antique-style footed tub. A bonus room also is included upstairs and could serve as a fourth bedroom.