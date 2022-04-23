Showcase home: Midtown home offers contemporary, artful accents

For beautiful luxury in the heart of midtown Tulsa, look no further than this week’s showcase home: A stunningly modern five-bedroom estate on a 0.28-acre lot. The home was designed by renowned modern architect Brian Freese and constructed in 2017 by SD Austin, who filled the home with thoughtful and functional touches.

The home was designed to lend itself to natural light, allowing a lovely glow to filter through each window into every room. This feature also makes the home the perfect place to raise houseplants.

Custom cabinetry (including under-cabinet lighting) fills the house, which also has a full-home sound system, making it a great place to entertain guests.

The kitchen and living room are delightfully open spaces. The kitchen, overlooking the living room, is filled with stainless steel Frigidaire appliances and abundant storage, including a walk-in pantry. The living room is outfitted with a full wall of teak built-in cabinets as well as a TV setting and gas fireplace.

The master bedroom resembles a space you might encounter at a resort. The ensuite bathroom features a morning mini bar, double vanities and a walk-in shower, as well as a separate soaking tub. Residents can also access the back patio from the bedroom. The butler’s closet contains both built-in seating and a dresser.

This home is just as beautiful outside as it is on the inside. The front courtyard entryway contains a beautiful artistic statue, allowing a moment of peace and reprieve before entering the home. The back deck features slatted pergolas and multiple areas for dining and gathering. This private backyard was made for entertaining.

For more information or to schedule a tour, contact Madeline Shields, Keller Williams Premier, 918-798-0848.

Tulsa World Scene podcast: Brady Bunch, breakfast and beating allergies

Make your house a home For the holidays: Get inspiring home and gift ideas – sign up now! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.