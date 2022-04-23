 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Showcase home: Midtown home offers contemporary, artful accents

  • Updated
  • 0

For beautiful luxury in the heart of midtown Tulsa, look no further than this week’s showcase home: A stunningly modern five-bedroom estate on a 0.28-acre lot. The home was designed by renowned modern architect Brian Freese and constructed in 2017 by SD Austin, who filled the home with thoughtful and functional touches.

The home was designed to lend itself to natural light, allowing a lovely glow to filter through each window into every room. This feature also makes the home the perfect place to raise houseplants.

Custom cabinetry (including under-cabinet lighting) fills the house, which also has a full-home sound system, making it a great place to entertain guests.

The kitchen and living room are delightfully open spaces. The kitchen, overlooking the living room, is filled with stainless steel Frigidaire appliances and abundant storage, including a walk-in pantry. The living room is outfitted with a full wall of teak built-in cabinets as well as a TV setting and gas fireplace.

People are also reading…

The master bedroom resembles a space you might encounter at a resort. The ensuite bathroom features a morning mini bar, double vanities and a walk-in shower, as well as a separate soaking tub. Residents can also access the back patio from the bedroom. The butler’s closet contains both built-in seating and a dresser.

This home is just as beautiful outside as it is on the inside. The front courtyard entryway contains a beautiful artistic statue, allowing a moment of peace and reprieve before entering the home. The back deck features slatted pergolas and multiple areas for dining and gathering. This private backyard was made for entertaining.

For more information or to schedule a tour, contact Madeline Shields, Keller Williams Premier, 918-798-0848.

Tulsa World Scene podcast: Brady Bunch, breakfast and beating allergies

grace.wood@tulsaworld.com

2241 E. 31st Place

2241 E. 31st Place

PRICE: $1,590,000

BEDROOMS: 5

BATHS: 3.5

GARAGE: 3

YEAR BUILT: 2017

LOT SIZE: 0.28 acre

SQ. FOOTAGE: 3,643 sq. ft. 

EXTERIOR: Hardie plank, stone, stucco

SCHOOLS: Tulsa 

COMMUNITY: Oaknoll

OFFERED BY: Jackie Shield, Keller Williams Premier, 918-798-5581

0 Comments

Tags

Make your house a home

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff writer

I write for the Tulsa World because it's important to me to highlight the vibrant culture and community we have in Tulsa. I joined the team in October 2021 and write about music, local businesses, homes and gardens for the Scene section.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Why it's important to use sunscreen all year round

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert