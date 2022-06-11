Showcase Home: Midtown home is full of new updates to welcome its next residents

Located within walking distance of Tulsa Tennis Club, this week’s Showcase Home is a contemporary estate designed by famed home designer Jack Arnold.

This custom-built home, which can be found in the heart of the Woody Crest neighborhood, has four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. At nearly 7,000 square feet, this home is on nearly half an acre. The home’s exterior has been completely repainted, including all new windows and door jambs.

The home is full of high ceilings and is laid out in an open floor plan with plenty of windows, allowing natural light to pour inside.

The sleek and modern kitchen has been recently renovated and features new appliances, cabinets, light fixtures and electrical wiring. Beneath your feet, you’ll notice newly installed wood herringbone floors.

The home’s updates don’t end at the kitchen — the master bedroom, upstairs media room and the patio all feature new TVs.

The luxurious master suite is certainly a highlight of the home. In addition to fresh painting, carpet and draperies in the bedroom, the massive bath and closet have plenty of new updates and serve as the perfect private retreat.

The amenities in this home are copious and include an indoor wet bar, a gym and a pool and spa.

The pool has new back tile as well as a new heater, controls and equipment to make your swimming experience enjoyable, no matter the season.

The backyard features enviable landscaping, including a new flagstone walkway and all new plants and shrubs just outside of the master bedroom in the garden.

For more information or to schedule a tour, contact Blake Loveless, Walter & Associates, 918-645-4662.

