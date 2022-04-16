Showcase Home: Massive resort-like estate provides ultimate luxury, privacy

Located on an ultra-private, 1.56-acre lot, this week’s showcase home is a stunning, resort-like estate in immaculate condition. This house exudes quiet energy and backs up to land owned by Holland Hall School.

This five bedroom, five-and-a-half bathroom home just makes sense. The layout flows easily from room to room, and every space in the home feels necessary.

The home’s outdoor living area, two laundry rooms and two student offices emphasize that this estate is a great place to raise a big family. There is an abundance of storage, and each large bedroom has its own bathroom.

The spacious kitchen is newly updated with cutting-edge appliances, such as new Bosch dishwashers, a warming drawer, microwave and new cabinets. What’s more, the home also comes equipped with a custom refrigerated wine closet, perfect to chill beverages to help you wind down after a long day.

The home is extremely energy efficient. High-efficiency heating and air systems include UV MERV 13 air filters and a UV air purifier. Additionally, a whole-house water filtration system ensures residents have access to the purest water at all times.

The spectacular outdoor living area is the best place to gather with family and friends in the home. The pool house is equipped with four heaters, making it usable year-round. The pool’s water features, such as a rain curtain and lighted bubblers, along with the outdoor lights, are all controlled by an app. The pool area is surrounded by 19 Sonos speakers and three subwoofers, ideal for blasting your favorite songs. Three cooking units (an EVO grill, gas grill and green egg) are ready for you to grill meals for guests. When you’re ready to come inside, you can use the outdoor shower and pool bathroom to freshen up.

For more information or to schedule a tour, contact Peter Walter, Walter & Associates, 918-743-2001.

Featured video:

