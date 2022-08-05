Showcase Home: Luxurious, modern home within walking distance of Utica Square

This week’s Showcase Home is a gorgeous, modern home located within walking distance of Utica Square. Sitting toward the back of its lot and partially hidden by tree cover, this Terwilleger Heights home may look unassuming from the outside, but inside, you’ll find the pinnacle of contemporary architecture and design.

This three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom home was custom-built by architect Jack Arnold and has been well-maintained and updated throughout the years.

As you walk into the home, you will immediately be struck by the multiple slider glass walls and windows that line the living room and dining room. These, along with the skylight areas in each room, allow natural light to flood the first level and the greenery and landscaping surrounding the home to shine through.

The living room’s ceilings are 17 feet high and make the space — which opens to the dining area — feel open and inviting. The kitchen was recently remodeled and features all new modern appliances and cabinetry,

On the first floor, you’ll also find the primary suite, which offers a view of the home’s garden and features a luxurious, fully renovated bathroom and closet.

As you wind up the spiral staircase, you’ll find a mezzanine overlooking the first floor, as well as the home’s two additional bedrooms and an office, perfect for working or schooling from home.

Outside, beautiful, private courtyards — one with a small fountain — and a spacious backyard space surround the home, providing ideal areas for reading and relaxing outdoors.

This one-of-a-kind home makes modern luxury feel warm and inviting.

For more information or to schedule a tour, contact Mike Keys, McGraw Realtors, 918-808-4780.

