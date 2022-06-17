Showcase Home: Luxurious estate modeled after Italy's Tuscan villas

This week’s showcase home, located in south Tulsa, is a private estate modeled in the style of Italy’s Tuscan villas.

Built by Matt Means in 2012, this well-constructed six bedroom home has its own gated entrance leading to a large circle drive with a waterfall, offering the utmost privacy to its residents and their guests. This home offers livable luxury at every turn.

At the heart of the home, the great room offers such beautiful features as floor-to-ceiling arched windows, a stone fireplace and a coffered ceiling, making this area the perfect place to gather with family and guests.

With a six-burner gas cooktop, double ovens, pot filler, and a built-in refrigerator and freezer, this modern kitchen is the perfect workspace for the chef in your family. What’s more, the kitchen’s hidden pantry contains loads of extra storage and even an extra prep station.

From the master suite, residents get a great view of the pool and have their own private patio. In addition to designer carpet and mansard ceilings, the suite has walk-in dressing closets with their own washer and dryer, as well as a luxuriously updated master bath.

One of the home’s most stunning features is the large multi-tiered pool in the backyard. This infinity-style saltwater pool is heated and also features colored lights, a grotto, a spa and a fire pit that all overlook the spacious 4.38-acre property. Adjacent to the pool is the perfect outdoor living area for summer, complete with a granite kitchen and fireplace.

Additional amenities include a gym, theater and game room as well three-floored attic spaces and an elevator shaft.

For more information or to schedule a tour, contact Chris Zinn from the Chris Zinn Group at Engel & Völkers Tulsa, 918-231-9552.

Make your house a home For the holidays: Get inspiring home and gift ideas – sign up now! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.