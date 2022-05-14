Showcase home: Jenks residence on 2.5 acres makes for the perfect family home

Located across 2.5 acres, this week’s showcase home, found in the gated Featherstone neighborhood of Jenks, is the perfect place to raise a family and entertain guests.

Constructed in 2009, the home contains six bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms and a four-car garage. The exterior consists of beautiful stone and stucco, and inside, you’ll find walnut floors and tall ceilings.

Once inside this large, luxurious home, you will quickly notice the spacious family room. With a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, sky-high ceilings and a row of windows overlooking the well-landscaped backyard, this space is surely a focal point of the home.

Just off the family room is the chef’s kitchen, which contains an oversized island perfect for gathering. In addition to modern, high-end appliances, the kitchen is full of ample storage space. Around the corner, you’ll find additional storage in the form of a hidden pantry, as well as a separate breakfast nook area.

The master suite is a peaceful retreat that even has its own sitting area for reading and enjoying a cup of coffee. What’s more, the suite contains a massive closet, luxurious bathroom, an exercise room and its own private laundry room.

Downstairs, there are two studies that are great for homework or office work. Enjoy family movie nights or watch parties with friends in the media room, as well. In addition to the upstairs bedrooms, there is also a game room and a laundry room.

Some of the most remarkable aspects of the home are found outside. A lengthy pool and spa, complete with a covered outdoor living area and fireplace, make this backyard the perfect place to hang out year-round. As an added bonus, the home has a full basketball court just beyond the pool.

For more information or to schedule a tour, contact Laura Grunewald, McGraw Realtors, 918-734-0695.

