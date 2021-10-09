Showcase home: Impeccably designed south Tulsa estate offers Old World style, warmth

This week’s showcase home is a beautifully appointed Mediterranean villa brimming with amenities and designer touches.

Located at 5005 E. 118th Place in the Villas of Tuscany addition, the home includes four bedrooms, four full and one half bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen and a three-car garage on a professionally landscaped, .17 acre lot.

“The neighborhood is fabulous,” said Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Jeanine Koch-Stauffer, noting the quiet, peaceful atmosphere. “The house itself has a really warm, homey feeling and the layout has a very beautiful flow to it.”

Visitors to the home are greeted by an expansive foyer featuring travertine flooring, soaring ceilings and an arched stone doorway leading to a cozy great room. The great room is a large, airy space highlighted by hardwood floors, beamed ceilings, a carved-stone fireplace and arched picture windows that flood the room with natural light.

The adjacent chef’s kitchen features built-in stainless steel appliances, including a six-burner gas range, custom cabinetry, recessed lighting and a massive granite island with plenty of space for dining or prep work. A butler’s pantry with a beverage chiller and storage for glassware and dishes is located next to the kitchen.