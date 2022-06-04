Showcase Home: Home of famed artist, designer Adah Robinson is for sale

Adah Robinson’s former Tulsa home — which also served as her studio — is now on the market.

Overlooking Tracy Park, the art deco-inspired home was built for Robinson in 1925 by her former art students Bruce Goff and Joseph R. Koberling Jr., who went on to become renowned figures in the world of architecture.

Robinson was a central figure in the creation of Tulsa’s artistic scene. She taught art at Central High School, founded the University of Tulsa’s Department of Art and helped establish the Tulsa Art Association. Famously, Robinson worked alongside Goff to conceptualize designs for Boston Avenue Methodist Church, now recognized as a National Historic Landmark.

The two-story stucco home contains two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a small kitchen and a pool along with many other distinct features, such as terrazzo flooring, leaded glass windows and a two-story living room with a balcony. On the living room’s first floor is a conversation pit accentuated by a fireplace.

This unique home was purchased by Thomas Thixton in 1974, a Tulsan who studied architecture under Goff at the University of Oklahoma. Thixton took good care of the home, maintaining most of its original features that make the home so special.

After living in the home for 48 years, Thixton — now 90 years old — is transitioning to assisted living. The home is now up for sale, open to the next buyer who wants to purchase a Tulsa landmark emblematic of the artistic and architectural culture fostered by Robinson.

The Tulsa Foundation for Architecture, in partnership with Friends of Kebyar, is offering a tour of this home as part of its Distinctive Dwellings series at noon Saturday, June 4. Tickets are available at tulsaarchitecture.org.

For more information about the home or to schedule a private tour, contact Dan Martin, Walter & Associates, 918-284-9845.

