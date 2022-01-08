Showcase Home: Historic McFarlin Mansion for sale

This week’s showcase home is one of Tulsa’s most treasured historic gems: the McFarlin Mansion. This spacious, six-bedroom home was constructed in 1918 and still retains the elegance and opulence of Tulsa’s oil-boom era. The mansion, which sits on a large, 0.67-acre lot near downtown, has been listed in the National Register of Historic Places since the 1970s.

Although this home is over 100 years old, it was built out of reinforced steel and concrete, ensuring its longevity throughout the years. Many of the home’s original elements — wood paneling, custom wallpaper and more — are still in-tact and in great condition, making you feel like you are stepping back in time.

A grand and expansive front porch guarded by stone pillars greets you as you approach the mansion, and, once inside, an opulent foyer serves as the gateway to the rest of the home. The home’s elegant grand staircase features dark walnut paneling from a bank that was being torn down in St. Louis during the time of the home’s construction. Upon ascending the stairs, you will find a French Zuber wallpaper that was created specially for the home.