Showcase Home: Historic McFarlin Mansion for sale
Showcase Home: Historic McFarlin Mansion for sale

  • Updated
Scene staff previews new podcast; 2022 interior design trends; Archie comics at 80 with an Oklahoma tie and Sound of Music coming to Tulsa.PAC; Reservation Dogs up for a Golden Globe, and Dracula Sandwich in downtown

This week’s showcase home is one of Tulsa’s most treasured historic gems: the McFarlin Mansion. This spacious, six-bedroom home was constructed in 1918 and still retains the elegance and opulence of Tulsa’s oil-boom era. The mansion, which sits on a large, 0.67-acre lot near downtown, has been listed in the National Register of Historic Places since the 1970s.

Although this home is over 100 years old, it was built out of reinforced steel and concrete, ensuring its longevity throughout the years. Many of the home’s original elements — wood paneling, custom wallpaper and more — are still in-tact and in great condition, making you feel like you are stepping back in time.

A grand and expansive front porch guarded by stone pillars greets you as you approach the mansion, and, once inside, an opulent foyer serves as the gateway to the rest of the home. The home’s elegant grand staircase features dark walnut paneling from a bank that was being torn down in St. Louis during the time of the home’s construction. Upon ascending the stairs, you will find a French Zuber wallpaper that was created specially for the home.

Other high points of this magnificent home include a custom wedgwood breakfast room custom-made by English designers that is surrounded by windows, flooding the space with natural light. Outside is a large saltwater pool with fountains that is a perfect place for entertaining guests or relaxing during the hot summer weather. Throughout the home are luxurious touches like fireplaces, marble accents and stained glass that provide a grandiose feel to all who enter.

This home is a truly iconic piece of Tulsa history and is being sold as-is.

For more information or to schedule a tour of the McFarlin Mansion, contact Mary Lou Doudican with McGraw Realtors, 918-645-8999.

grace.wood@tulsaworld.com

1610 S. Carson Ave.

PRICE: $1,500,000

BEDROOMS: 6

BATHS: 3.5

GARAGE: 4

YEAR BUILT: 1918

LOT SIZE: 29,185 sq. ft.

SQ. FOOTAGE: 8,352 sq. ft. 

EXTERIOR: Full brick

SCHOOLS: Tulsa 

COMMUNITY: Stonebraker Heights

OFFERED BY: Mary Lou Doudican, McGraw Realtors, 918-645-8999 

