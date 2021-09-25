Showcase home: Gorgeous Country French estate is set on nearly an acre of land

This week’s showcase home is a beautiful Country French villa set on a lush .87 acre lot in the gated Hunters Hills community.
Located at 5019 E. 117th St., the 4,969-square-foot home was built in 1993 and boasts four bedrooms, four full and one half bathrooms, a three-car garage, a large media/game room and a new covered patio with a fireplace and outdoor kitchen.
“This is an amazing custom-built home,” said Dannette Staples with Chinowth & Cohen Realtors.
Meticulously maintained flower beds flank the front sidewalk, which leads to a covered porch and front door surrounded by an arch of windows.
Just off the foyer, visitors will find a bright, spacious formal living room flooded with natural light from a large floor-to-ceiling bay window.
The home’s adjacent great room features 15-foot cathedral ceilings and a custom stone fireplace with built-in bookshelves and storage cabinets on either side. The great room flows into a newly renovated gourmet kitchen outfitted with marble countertops, a large center island, a walk-in pantry, a farmhouse sink and stainless steel appliances, including a six-burner gas cooktop with stoveside pot-filler.
Nearby, the mud room includes a built-in bench seat with conveniently placed coat hooks and under-bench storage cubbies.
The first floor also features a split floor plan with two master suites, one of which includes hardwood flooring, vaulted ceilings and private access to the patio and backyard area. Both suites include walk-in closets and the master bathroom features dual sink vanities, a soaking tub and a roomy walk-in shower all accented by stylish gold-tone fixtures.
Upstairs, two additional bedrooms with private bathrooms can be found along with a large media room that could also double as a play room or study area and includes plenty of seating space.
The home’s backyard area was made for entertaining, Staples said, and includes a lovely waterfall feature, as well as a fully equipped outdoor kitchen and cozy fireplace on the new covered patio.
For more information or to schedule a tour, contact Dannette Staples with Chinowth & Cohen Realtors, 918-392-9990.
