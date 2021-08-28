Showcase home: Gorgeous architectural details abound in Midtown Country French estate

This week’s showcase is a masterpiece of European elegance and exquisite architectural design set in a quiet Midtown neighborhood.
Located at 4044 S. Yorktown Place in the gated Royal Oaks addition, the 6,735-square-foot home designed by Mike Dankbar features four bedrooms, five full and two half bathrooms, a home theater and a bonus indoor-outdoor kitchen on a professionally landscaped .67 acre lot.
The home’s current owners have resided there more than 20 years and will miss their friendly, close-knit group of neighbors, said Paula Neal with Walter & Associates Inc.
More than 300 tons of dry stacked stones were used in the design of the home’s exterior, as well as on interior fireplaces and archways.
A flagstone pathway flanked by lavender-hued flower beds leads to a brick front porch and into the home’s foyer, which includes slate flooring, vaulted ceilings with distressed beams and a wrought-iron staircase.
The slate floors continue into the family room, which includes recessed lighting, twin ceiling fans and a large fireplace lined with the same stacked stones as the home’s exterior.
Coffered ceilings, custom wood paneling, built-in bookshelves and French doors give the nearby study and sitting areas a warm, cozy atmosphere.
The home’s kitchen includes built-in appliances, custom cabinetry and a charming bay window overlooking the sink. A five-burner gas cooktop and prep sink sit atop the large granite island, which also includes plenty of dining space and extra outlets. A stacked stone archway separates the space from the adjoining breakfast room, which is illuminated by windows on all sides.
A luxurious master suite includes vaulted pecky cypress ceilings and a separate seating alcove, as well as two full bathrooms, a massive walk-in closet and a conveniently located laundry center.
For family movie nights, the new owners can settle in to the upstairs theater, which features stadium-style seating and a proscenium arch-framed movie screen.
A bonus indoor-outdoor kitchen is included downstairs and comes equipped with a large granite dining bar, stone fireplace and grill with vent hood.
For more information, contact Paula Neal with Walter & Associates Inc., 918-261-1555.
