Showcase home: Gorgeous architectural details abound in Midtown Country French estate

This week’s showcase is a masterpiece of European elegance and exquisite architectural design set in a quiet Midtown neighborhood.

Located at 4044 S. Yorktown Place in the gated Royal Oaks addition, the 6,735-square-foot home designed by Mike Dankbar features four bedrooms, five full and two half bathrooms, a home theater and a bonus indoor-outdoor kitchen on a professionally landscaped .67 acre lot.

The home’s current owners have resided there more than 20 years and will miss their friendly, close-knit group of neighbors, said Paula Neal with Walter & Associates Inc.

More than 300 tons of dry stacked stones were used in the design of the home’s exterior, as well as on interior fireplaces and archways.

A flagstone pathway flanked by lavender-hued flower beds leads to a brick front porch and into the home’s foyer, which includes slate flooring, vaulted ceilings with distressed beams and a wrought-iron staircase.

The slate floors continue into the family room, which includes recessed lighting, twin ceiling fans and a large fireplace lined with the same stacked stones as the home’s exterior.