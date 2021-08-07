Showcase home: Fully updated Sunset Terrace home offers vintage charm combined with modern style

This week’s showcase offers all of the architectural charm of a 1920s clinker brick home combined with gorgeous upgrades in one of Tulsa’s most sought-after historic neighborhoods.

Located at 1234 E. 29th St. in the Sunset Terrace addition, the 3,667 square foot home boasts four bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, a two-car garage and a separate guest house on a professionally landscaped, low-maintenance .21 acre lot.

“It’s one of the most walkable, bike-friendly neighborhoods,” said Marlene Boyd with Walter and Associates Realtors, citing the home’s proximity to the Midland Valley bike trail and the easy access it provides to the Gathering Place and other attractions.

A flagstone path leads to a charming covered front porch, which offers the perfect spot for relaxing and watching the world go by.

The home’s living room sits just inside the front door and includes built-in bookcases, elegant hardwood flooring and a cozy fireplace. Vaulted ceilings, arched doorways and multiple windows make the space feel extra bright and airy.