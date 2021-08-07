Showcase home: Fully updated Sunset Terrace home offers vintage charm combined with modern style

This week’s showcase offers all of the architectural charm of a 1920s clinker brick home combined with gorgeous upgrades in one of Tulsa’s most sought-after historic neighborhoods.
Located at 1234 E. 29th St. in the Sunset Terrace addition, the 3,667 square foot home boasts four bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, a two-car garage and a separate guest house on a professionally landscaped, low-maintenance .21 acre lot.
“It’s one of the most walkable, bike-friendly neighborhoods,” said Marlene Boyd with Walter and Associates Realtors, citing the home’s proximity to the Midland Valley bike trail and the easy access it provides to the Gathering Place and other attractions.
A flagstone path leads to a charming covered front porch, which offers the perfect spot for relaxing and watching the world go by.
The home’s living room sits just inside the front door and includes built-in bookcases, elegant hardwood flooring and a cozy fireplace. Vaulted ceilings, arched doorways and multiple windows make the space feel extra bright and airy.
Granite countertops, a subway-tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and custom cabinetry in a stylish soft gray are some of the highlights of the nearby chef’s kitchen, which Boyd said was completely renovated by the current owners and includes a professional-grade Sub-Zero refrigerator. The owners also installed a new staircase to the finished partial basement, which Boyd said would be ideal for a home office, gym or entertainment room.
The sunny first-floor master suite includes private access to the back patio, a large walk-in closet and an en suite bathroom with a claw-foot tub and custom vanity. A second first-floor bedroom also features an en suite bath, as do the home’s other two bedrooms.
The home’s pergola-covered patio features a ceiling fan and built-in dining bar along with access to a hot tub. A fully equipped and renovated guest cottage sits just across the patio from the main house and would be perfect for an in-law apartment.
An open house will be from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday. For more information, contact Marlene Boyd with Walter and Associates Realtors, 918-645-3918.
