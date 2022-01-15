Showcase Home: Foxbriar family paradise features many entertainment options

Nestled in the private, gated Foxbriar at the Oaks community is this week’s showcase home, a spacious estate on a massive 1.21-acre lot adjacent to the Oaks Country Club. The beautiful neighborhood is known for its unique and distinctive architecture as each home is custom-built, as well as its access to nature (residents often report deer and red fox sightings). This five-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom home was built in 2013 with family entertaining as the goal.

Perhaps the most standout feature of the home is its outdoor oasis, which contains a gunite pool, a slide, a diving board and a hot tub, making this the perfect pool to enjoy year-round. Adjacent to the pool is an oversized covered patio for the backyard barbecue of your dreams, complete with a fireplace, outdoor grill and smoker.

Four of the home’s bedrooms are on the first floor, while upstairs lies the guest suite and a multi-level game room. The game room is a great place for people of all ages, containing a pool table area, a separate shuffleboard and pinball room, a home gym and a wet bar facing a separate TV and gaming landing.