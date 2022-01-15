 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Showcase Home: Foxbriar family paradise features many entertainment options
Showcase Home: Foxbriar family paradise features many entertainment options

Nestled in the private, gated Foxbriar at the Oaks community is this week’s showcase home, a spacious estate on a massive 1.21-acre lot adjacent to the Oaks Country Club. The beautiful neighborhood is known for its unique and distinctive architecture as each home is custom-built, as well as its access to nature (residents often report deer and red fox sightings). This five-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom home was built in 2013 with family entertaining as the goal.

Perhaps the most standout feature of the home is its outdoor oasis, which contains a gunite pool, a slide, a diving board and a hot tub, making this the perfect pool to enjoy year-round. Adjacent to the pool is an oversized covered patio for the backyard barbecue of your dreams, complete with a fireplace, outdoor grill and smoker.

Four of the home’s bedrooms are on the first floor, while upstairs lies the guest suite and a multi-level game room. The game room is a great place for people of all ages, containing a pool table area, a separate shuffleboard and pinball room, a home gym and a wet bar facing a separate TV and gaming landing.

Downstairs in the master suite, parents have access to their own private office, perfect for working from home or reading. The master bedroom has its own cozy stone fireplace along with French doors leading out to the pool. Inside the master bath is a large stone bathtub, two vanities and heated tile floors.

An additional bonus of this home is its Tulsa address combined with the savings of low Creek County property taxes.

The home will be open for the first time on Sunday, Jan. 16 from 2-4 p.m.

For more information or to schedule a tour, call Shawn Peters with Chinowth & Cohen Realtors, 918-808-2239.

grace.wood@tulsaworld.com

3884 Old Bridge Lane

PRICE: $1,499,000

BEDROOMS: 5

BATHS: 4.5

GARAGE: 3

YEAR BUILT: 2013

LOT SIZE: 1.21 acres

SQ. FOOTAGE: 6,912 sq. ft. 

EXTERIOR: Stone, stucco

SCHOOLS: Sapulpa

COMMUNITY: Foxbriar at the Oaks

OFFERED BY: Shawn Peters, Chinowth & Cohen Realtors, 918-808-2239

