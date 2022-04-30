Showcase home: Four-bedroom midtown home is provides space, privacy

Located in the heart of midtown Tulsa in the Timberland neighborhood, this week’s showcase home is a beautiful four-bedroom, four-and-a-half bath estate that’s ideal for raising a family.

Upon entering the home, guests are greeted with a two-story entryway with 20-foot vaulted ceilings, which are found in other areas throughout the house, as well.

The spacious, open kitchen contains a large granite island and several state-of-the-art appliances. Tile is featured throughout the kitchen, most notably the oval-shaped backsplash behind the stove.

The kitchen overlooks the home’s living room, which is lined with a wall of windows to allow natural light to pour in. Both spaces were designed by Austin Bean Design Studio.

Just off of these spaces are the home office and study, which are perfect for working from home, doing schoolwork or even just relaxing with a good book.

The master suite gives off an air of true luxury. The bedroom was designed by Margaret Ferrell and contains beautiful wooden cabinetry and built-in shelving. In addition to a spa-like bathroom with a free-standing tub, large shower and vanity, a gigantic walk-in closet gives you all the space you could possibly need for clothing.

Upstairs are the three additional bedrooms, each with their own walk-in closet, as well as a movie room and a small bonus room that can be converted into a craft room, extra homework space, workout area and more.

Outside, the home’s landscaped backyard is surrounded by 8-foot fences, providing privacy. The covered outdoor living areas, as well as the home’s mosquito prevention system, make this yard an enjoyable place to spend time with family.

For more information or to schedule a tour, contact Buck Cowen, McGraw Realtors, 918-694-3933.

