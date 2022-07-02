 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Showcase Home: Forest Hills Estate offers luxury, privacy to new residents

Located in the beautiful Forest Hills neighborhood of midtown Tulsa is this week’s Showcase Home, an English-style estate built in 1939 that’s been updated and renovated with modern amenities.

This home has four bedrooms, four bathrooms and two half-bathrooms and a four-car garage. It is located on about one-third of an acre.

“This is the home of a close relative,” listing agent Kara Gae Neal said. “I can personally attest to the warm, welcoming flow of the two living areas and the huge dining room, accessible to the totally remodeled kitchen, which can easily handle big family gatherings like ours.”

With many areas to gather in, this home makes for the perfect location for entertaining.

The home’s previous owners have put much time and effort into ensuring this home is move-in ready for its next owners. One example of this preparation is the home’s kitchen, remodeled in 2021, which offers a view of the backyard pool and features quartzite counters, retiled floors as well as refurbished and repainted cabinets, walls and the ceiling.

Other impressive areas of the estate include the master suite, whose doors open to two decorative juliet balconies, providing an echo of the sound of the pool below. Additionally, the dining room contains beautiful vaulted ceilings and views of the landscaped yard.

Perhaps one of the home’s most luxurious features is the outdoor pool, which lies in a fenced-in, terraced backyard near an outdoor living area, perfect for hosting guests year-round.

For more information or to schedule a tour, contact Kara Gae Neal, Chinowth & Cohen Realtors, 918-625-9363.

2166 E. 26th Place

PRICE: $1,599,000

BEDROOMS: 4

BATHS: 4.5

GARAGE: 2

YEAR BUILT: 1939

LOT SIZE: 0.34 acre

SQ. FOOTAGE: 5,349 sq. ft. 

EXTERIOR: Stone, stucco

SCHOOLS: Tulsa 

COMMUNITY: Forest Hills

OFFERED BY: Kara Gae Neal, Chinowth & Cohen Realtors, 918-625-9363

