Showcase home: Fabulous luxury farmhouse combines country living, modern design

This week’s showcase home offers an unbeatable combination of modern design and luxurious amenities with the peace and quiet of country living.

Located on 9.92 acres of farmland at 19999 S. 43rd W. Place in Mounds, the 4,958-square-foot main home includes four bedrooms, three full and two half bathrooms, a sprinkler system, a saltwater pool and an in-home theater. A 30-foot-by-80-foot shop building and a fully equipped guest house also are included on the property.

“As you pull into the entrance of this property, the first word that comes to mind is ‘serenity,’ yet you’re only 15 minutes from all of the hustle and bustle of town,” said Tresa Hunter with Realty Connect.

An airy dining room greets visitors to the home and features cathedral ceilings, shiplap walls, wide-plank pine floors and sweeping views of the property from a sunny double window. The adjoining family room features plenty of seating space, a cozy fireplace flanked by built-in shelving and four large windows that flood the room with natural light.