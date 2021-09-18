Showcase home: Fabulous luxury farmhouse combines country living, modern design

This week’s showcase home offers an unbeatable combination of modern design and luxurious amenities with the peace and quiet of country living.
Located on 9.92 acres of farmland at 19999 S. 43rd W. Place in Mounds, the 4,958-square-foot main home includes four bedrooms, three full and two half bathrooms, a sprinkler system, a saltwater pool and an in-home theater. A 30-foot-by-80-foot shop building and a fully equipped guest house also are included on the property.
“As you pull into the entrance of this property, the first word that comes to mind is ‘serenity,’ yet you’re only 15 minutes from all of the hustle and bustle of town,” said Tresa Hunter with Realty Connect.
An airy dining room greets visitors to the home and features cathedral ceilings, shiplap walls, wide-plank pine floors and sweeping views of the property from a sunny double window. The adjoining family room features plenty of seating space, a cozy fireplace flanked by built-in shelving and four large windows that flood the room with natural light.
A gourmet kitchen overlooks the family room and features stainless steel appliances, a custom-built center island with bench seat, subway tile backsplashes and an extra-large built-in refrigerator/freezer. A handy walk-in pantry sits just off the kitchen and includes multiple storage options for groceries and small appliances.
The home’s spacious master suite includes additional wide-plank pine floors and a vaulted, distressed wood ceiling, which coordinates with a distressed wood barn door that closes off the space from the master bathroom.
Stylish rectangular vessel sinks with chrome fixtures grace the double vanities of the master bathroom, which also includes ample storage space and a luxurious walk-in shower with dual shower heads.
For entertaining, the new homeowners can enjoy movie night in the in-home theater, which features comfy stadium-style seating, or fire up the outdoor kitchen’s grill for a poolside barbecue.
A cozy guest cottage with a full kitchen also is included on the property.
For more information or to schedule a tour, contact Tresa Hunter with Realty Connect, 918-640-6375.
Featured video: