Showcase home: Elegant Owasso estate includes private taxiway to nearby Gundy’s Airport

This week’s showcase home is an entertainer’s dream with a special bonus for the flying enthusiasts in the family.

Set on nearly an acre of land in Owasso’s Eagles’ Landing addition, the 5,360-square-foot home boasts six bedrooms; five full and one half bathrooms; a gourmet kitchen with commercial-grade appliances; an in-home theater; a 50-foot-by-50-foot shop building with office; and a private taxiway to the adjacent Gundy’s Airport.

“It’s a truly remarkable estate with personal touches throughout,” said Brandi True with Chinowth & Cohen Realtors, adding that the home has served as the personal residence of its builder.

The home’s double-door entry leads visitors into a spacious foyer beautifully accented by arched ceilings, hardwood floors, wainscoting and a custom crystal chandelier.

The adjacent family room features space for several sofas, as well as a massive fireplace with TV hookup over the mantel. The fireplace is flanked by two alcoves for displaying art or placing additional storage pieces.