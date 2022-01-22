Showcase Home: Elegant Jenks estate features rustic touches and modern amenities

This week’s showcase home is an exquisite Jenks estate located on a sprawling, 1.63-acre gated property. This three-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom ranch-style home is filled with reclaimed architecture and features a rustic, comforting vibe perfect for raising a family and entertaining large groups.

This home is replete with reclaimed brick and wooden pillars and beams that bring attention to its high ceilings. Additionally, this home features reclaimed wooden doors from the Adolphus Hotel in Dallas. These homey touches are offset by the modern light fixtures, appliances and other amenities found throughout the home, making the space easily livable for people of all ages.

Two spacious living areas and an open kitchen with a large island make the space perfect for entertaining large groups of family and friends. The home has four fireplaces, making it feel welcoming and cozy during cold Oklahoma weather.

Outside lies the home’s large in-ground gunite pool, the centerpiece of a masterfully landscaped backyard space. This backyard oasis is easily visible from many different rooms inside of the house and serves as a focal point of the estate.