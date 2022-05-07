Showcase home: Custom modern mansion backs up to Southern Hills

A massive, modern mansion located in the Braniff Hills neighborhood of Tulsa has been designated as this week’s World of Homes Showcase Home.

The home, positioned on a 1.26-acre lot at the end of a cul-de-sac, is a quick walk or golf cart ride to the back entrance of Southern Hills Country Club.

Designed and constructed by Frank Wallace, the creative mind behind many of the modern architectural structures at Oral Roberts University, this contemporary home is filled with sharp lines, dramatic shapes and plenty of natural light provided by large windows.

In 2019 and 2020, this home underwent a massive renovation. Spearheaded by Align Design Group and Astoria Properties, the project involved adding 1,500 square feet of space to the home, mainly onto the primary suite wing and the office area. Builders and designers took great pains to honor the home’s original architecture and to make the new construction as seamless and cohesive as possible.

As you walk into the home’s foyer, you’re greeted with sky-high beamed ceilings. As you come forward into the home’s open living room — which is surrounded by the same stone that appears on the home’s exterior — you encounter a dramatic, gorgeous view of the backyard provided by the home’s floor-to-ceiling windows.

It’s hard to imagine a cooler living room in any home in Tulsa. Rows and rows of windows are found all throughout the home — in the primary suite, the bedrooms, the office, the kitchen — providing the perfect amount of natural light to shine into each room.

The back of the home provides an excellent space for entertaining with its large patio, outdoor kitchen and seating area that overlooks the lush, private backyard. On the lowest level, a walkout basement and game room provide easy outdoor access as well, making it the perfect space for kids.

For more information or to schedule a tour, contact Laura Bryant, McGraw Realtors, 918-693-2961.

Featured video:

Make your house a home For the holidays: Get inspiring home and gift ideas – sign up now! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.