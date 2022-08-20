Showcase home: Contemporary Maple Ridge home is perfect for entertaining

With beautiful, artistic accents, plenty of space to entertain and a prime location in the sought-after Maple Ridge neighborhood, this week’s showcase home is a dream home.

Located at 232 Hazel Blvd., this contemporary 3,462-square-foot home has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms and four distinct outdoor spaces that make it the perfect place to entertain guests.

This home was designed by two local artists who included exquisite artistic details all over the home, such as natural stone accent walls, faux painting and Venetian plaster by Carolyn Finch, and intricate ironwork by Berryhill Ornamental Iron.

232 Hazel Blvd. was designed with modern living in mind, said owner and listing agent Staci Benton.

“This house has plenty of space and is very functional,” Benton said. “When COVID arrived and my husband began working remotely, we created office space in the study. Two separate workspaces at opposite ends of the house allowed us to maintain our productivity.”

What makes this home even more special are its perfectly landscaped outdoor spaces. The downstairs primary suite opens up to an interior courtyard, complete with a water wall and custom fire table. Additionally, the home’s front courtyard has a sitting area complemented by the peaceful sounds of a water bubbler.

In the back of the home, the rear courtyard boasts a built-in grill and smoker and seating for up to 10 guests. Upstairs, the home’s den features a walk-out deck that provides an amazing view of the courtyard — the perfect place to work outside or relax with a book.

The home also has a state-of-the-art sound system, and its concrete floors and high ceilings provide the best acoustics for sound to flow throughout the home.

For more information or to schedule a tour, contact Staci Benton, Rivere Real Estate Group, 918-292-9172.