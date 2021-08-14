Showcase home: Comfortable elegance in Midtown has high-quality touches

This week’s showcase is an elegant yet comfortable residence set on a gorgeously manicured lot in the heart of midtown Tulsa.

Built in 2013 at 2515 S. Delaware Ave., the home features four bedrooms, three full and two half bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen, two in-home offices and a saltwater gunite pool with a built-in heater and chiller.

“It’s a newer construction home, but it is very unique,” said Anna Brooks with McGraw Realtors. “The owner is an interior designer and has added a lot of very high-quality finishes and fixtures throughout the home.”

Those designer touches include hardwood flooring, a crystal chandelier and a custom handrail leading up the staircase from the foyer.

A large stone fireplace flanked by two storage alcoves serves as a focal point for the adjoining family room, which also includes a chic metal light fixture, as well as a relaxing neutral palette. A wide, arched doorway connects the family room to the kitchen, which includes granite countertops, professional-grade appliances — including a large built-in refrigerator — as well as a walk-in pantry and bonus butler’s pantry with an under-counter beverage chiller.