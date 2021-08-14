 Skip to main content
Showcase home: Comfortable elegance in Midtown has high-quality touches

This week’s showcase is an elegant yet comfortable residence set on a gorgeously manicured lot in the heart of midtown Tulsa.

Built in 2013 at 2515 S. Delaware Ave., the home features four bedrooms, three full and two half bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen, two in-home offices and a saltwater gunite pool with a built-in heater and chiller.

“It’s a newer construction home, but it is very unique,” said Anna Brooks with McGraw Realtors. “The owner is an interior designer and has added a lot of very high-quality finishes and fixtures throughout the home.”

Those designer touches include hardwood flooring, a crystal chandelier and a custom handrail leading up the staircase from the foyer.

A large stone fireplace flanked by two storage alcoves serves as a focal point for the adjoining family room, which also includes a chic metal light fixture, as well as a relaxing neutral palette. A wide, arched doorway connects the family room to the kitchen, which includes granite countertops, professional-grade appliances — including a large built-in refrigerator — as well as a walk-in pantry and bonus butler’s pantry with an under-counter beverage chiller.

The home’s master suite is an airy, light-filled retreat featuring a vaulted ceiling, recessed lighting, soft gray walls and a set of French doors offering private access to the patio and pool area.

Luxurious touches continue in the en suite bathroom, with a large, glass-enclosed walk-in shower, soaking tub, chrome-and-frosted-glass sconce and polished chrome sink fixtures. A walk-in closet with floor-length mirrors and multiple storage options is conveniently tucked between the master bath and the home’s laundry room.

Upstairs, additional stylishly appointed bedrooms can be found along with a comfortable and spacious media room, which features ample seating space and plenty of room for a large-screen TV and entertainment equipment.

For outdoor entertaining, the backyard includes a saltwater gunite pool with a built-in heater and chiller, a built-in grill and a roomy covered patio with TV hookup and drop-down screens.

For more information, contact Anna Brooks with McGraw Realtors, 918-344-2275.

2515 S. Delaware Ave.

PRICE: $995,000

BEDROOMS: 4

BATHS: 3 full, 2 half

GARAGE: 2

YEAR BUILT: 2013

LOT SIZE: .24 acre

SQ. FOOTAGE: 4,093

EXTERIOR: Brick

SCHOOLS: Tulsa

OFFERED BY: Anna Brooks with McGraw Realtors | 918-344-2275

