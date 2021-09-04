Showcase home: Classic Midtown home offers country charm, modern style

This week’s showcase home is a charming New England-style farmhouse nestled on a quiet street in Midtown Tulsa’s Lewis Road Estates.

Located at 2203 E. 38th St., the fully updated, 3,536-square-foot home was built in 1961 and boasts four bedrooms, two full and one half bathrooms and two spacious living areas on a .39 acre lot surrounded by mature trees.

“It’s a really lovely street with a lot of beautiful homes,” said Frankie Harkey with McGraw Realtors, adding that the home’s tucked-away location makes it feel more like a private retreat.

A long, covered front porch greets visitors and is a perfect spot for enjoying morning coffee. Inside, the home’s original hardwood flooring with walnut pegs can be found throughout, including in the front living room, which can be entered through two sliding barn doors from the foyer.

Beamed ceilings, built-in bookshelves, a stone fireplace and lots of windows give the living room a warm, cozy atmosphere.

Across the foyer, the spacious kitchen and breakfast nook include an additional bay window with built-in bench seating, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry and a large granite island with extra outlets and a semi-circular dining bar.