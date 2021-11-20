Showcase home: Charming Midtown bungalow maintains its eclectic charm while boasting new updates.

This week’s showcase home is an inviting bungalow located in Tulsa’s Maple Ridge, walking distance from restaurants and shopping on Cherry Street and biking distance from outdoor entertainment at the Gathering Place.

This four-bedroom, two-bathroom home was built over 100 years ago but was modernized with the addition of a newly updated kitchen, a finished basement, new windows, a new driveway and a garage that was converted into a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment.

With ample space for gathering on the home’s covered front patio or spacious front room, this bungalow is the perfect place to entertain on warm Tulsa nights. The patio is a great spot for any style of outdoor furniture and fire features like chimineas.

The home still has its original hardwood floors from when it was originally built in 1920, which provide charming juxtaposition next to the updated features in the kitchen.

The kitchen boasts new appliances, including a built-in oven and new refrigerator, offset by gorgeous countertops and elegant white cabinetry that provides plenty of storage.