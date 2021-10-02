Showcase home: Beautifully updated Philcrest home offers privacy on spacious, tree-lined lot

Lush surroundings, beautifully updated interiors and an abundance of privacy make this week’s showcase a dream home.

Located at 11017 S. Jamestown Ave. in the Philcrest addition, the 4,629-square-foot home sits on a generously sized .86 acre lot and boasts four bedrooms, three full and one half bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen and an entertainment-worthy pool and backyard area.

Remodeling the 1983-built home was a labor of love for the current owners, who said they cut no corners when updating their residence.

“We always sought quality — we never put a Band-Aid on things. We rebuilt or replaced to be better than what was there before,” they said. “We wanted to drive up to our home and say with pride that’s OUR home.”

Hardwood floors and custom lighting fixtures are just two of the many special features found throughout the home.

The kitchen is outfitted with professional-grade appliances, including double ovens, a built-in refrigerator and a beverage chiller. It features multiple storage options and designer touches such as a tiled backsplash, two galley sinks and a massive L-shaped island that’s ideal for family dinners or meal preparation.