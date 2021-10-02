 Skip to main content
Showcase home: Beautifully updated Philcrest home offers privacy on spacious, tree-lined lot
Showcase home: Beautifully updated Philcrest home offers privacy on spacious, tree-lined lot

Lush surroundings, beautifully updated interiors and an abundance of privacy make this week’s showcase a dream home.

Located at 11017 S. Jamestown Ave. in the Philcrest addition, the 4,629-square-foot home sits on a generously sized .86 acre lot and boasts four bedrooms, three full and one half bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen and an entertainment-worthy pool and backyard area.

Remodeling the 1983-built home was a labor of love for the current owners, who said they cut no corners when updating their residence.

“We always sought quality — we never put a Band-Aid on things. We rebuilt or replaced to be better than what was there before,” they said. “We wanted to drive up to our home and say with pride that’s OUR home.”

Hardwood floors and custom lighting fixtures are just two of the many special features found throughout the home.

The kitchen is outfitted with professional-grade appliances, including double ovens, a built-in refrigerator and a beverage chiller. It features multiple storage options and designer touches such as a tiled backsplash, two galley sinks and a massive L-shaped island that’s ideal for family dinners or meal preparation.

The adjacent great room offers gorgeous outdoor views and includes a cozy stone fireplace, vaulted ceilings and conveniently located storage closets. It is adjoined by an office with built-in bookshelves and a sunny lounge that is illuminated by a large skylight and opens to a terrace overlooking the backyard area.

The spacious master suite includes two closets and a luxurious bathroom that comes with dual sink vanities, a jetted soaking tub and a large walk-in shower.

A media room also is included in the home and has an additional fireplace, as well as its own private bath and kitchen for serving up movie-night refreshments.

For outdoor entertainment, the home’s leafy backyard area features a beautiful in-ground gunite pool and a fully equipped outdoor kitchen with a large dining bar.

This home is shown by appointment. For more information, contact Frankie Harkey with McGraw Realtors, 918-230-6315.

11017 S. Jamestown Ave., Tulsa

PRICE: $725,000

BEDROOMS: 4

BATHS: 3.5

GARAGE: 3

YEAR BUILT: 1983

LOT SIZE: .86 acre

SQ. FOOTAGE: 4,629

EXTERIOR: Brick

SCHOOLS: Jenks

COMMUNITY: Philcrest

OFFERED BY: Frankie Harkey, McGraw Realtors, 918-230-6315

