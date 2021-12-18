Setting the table for Christmas: Simple, special touches bring your holiday party to life

Whether they’re in charge of hosting three or 23, individuals often find themselves responsible for entertaining groups of family or friends during the holiday season, a task that can feel daunting or stressful.
Setting the table for Christmas celebrations, however, does not have to be a nerve-wracking experience, said Annie Brady, event planner and owner of Magpie Soiree Supplies. When preparing to enjoy food and drink with guests, creating a tablescape is less about creating an aesthetically pleasing look and more about creating a space where guests feel comfortable and happy.
“(A tablescape) should be something that feels good,” Brady said. “It’s fun to be extravagant — and I love that too — but I think it’s more about the thoughtfulness of it all. Don’t get too caught up in it being perfect — the important thing is how people feel when they’re at your table.”
When making plans to host people in your home, it’s important to consider who your guests are and what the overall vibe of your gathering will be, Brady said.
“What’s super important is being thoughtful about how you want the table to look and what you’re trying to create,” Brady said. “If you’re wanting something super dramatic when someone walks in, then you may choose an eye-catching centerpiece or floral arrangement. If you’re wanting something more familiar, then you may go with low florals and low candles, so people can be really close and have great conversation, with nothing getting in their way. Who are you serving that day? That’s what’s important.”
Regardless of the level of formality your gathering has, it’s always a good idea to greet guests with soft background music and a festive specialty drink, like a mulled wine or cider, Brady said.
“It’s all about setting up a little scene, something that makes (guests) feel relaxed in your home,” Brady said.
Christmas meals do not have to take place in the same area of your home that you normally eat in, Brady said.
“Think about a different spot to have dinner versus the regular place,” Brady said. “Would it be fun to do it in a library and set up a table there? Or, if you have another place in your home that will make guests feel special, like your backyard.”
When setting the table, consider incorporating glassware that’s different from what you use every day, as well as a linen napkin, Brady said.
“Glassware really makes a huge difference,” Brady said. “If you have a really pretty or even colored glass, it’s like having extra jewelry on your table. And doing something with your napkin is always a fun idea. You could tie it in a knot or tie something around it — it’s a really good place to get creative.”
Adding a personalized place card can bring a special touch to your dinner party and serve as a conversation-starter, Brady said.
“It’s as simple as writing someone’s name on a piece of cardstock — super fun and inexpensive,” Brady said. “And on the other side, you could do a fun fact or a Christmas-related question, and have everyone go around the table and take turns answering.”
If nothing else, it’s essential that your holiday tablescape features candles, Brady said.
“Candles are my number one thing,” Brady said. “You could decorate a table just by putting little votives out and placing them in rows. I think it’s even fun to take little tchotchkes that you have around your house and put them on your table, like little silver trays or things like that. Sometimes, just putting something in a new place makes it feel fresh.”
When it comes to plants and greenery, Brady said you shouldn’t necessarily feel like you have to go out and purchase something brand new.
“What I love to do is go out and see whatever is in my yard,” Brady said. “This time of year, I would go out and find things like evergreens or boxwoods or pine trees — anything natural like that. You could mix it with poinsettias or something like that, or even take the branches and spray paint them — don’t feel like you have to always buy something.”
If you want to create your own Christmas centerpiece or floral arrangement, there are many different options to choose from besides traditional holiday flowers. Adding amaryllis, peonies, lilies, craspedia or carnations to your tablescape makes for a unique and beautiful look, said Meredith Hawksworth, manager of Stems.
“We love to use more unique things for Christmas,” Hawksworth said. “You can even take pine cones or ornaments and add them into the arrangements to make it extra festive.”
To help your blooms last long after the holiday party has concluded, Hawksworth said to make sure your greenery doesn’t come in contact with any water, to continually cut the stems of all blooms and give them fresh water every few days, and to keep all plants away from the warm sun or heat vents.
When it comes to dishes, chargers and the like, there’s no need to go out and purchase new items, Brady said. Feel free to work with what you already have, or rent what you lack from stores like Magpie.
“We decided to carry rentals because we saw a movement of people not really wanting to own a lot of these things necessarily, but still wanting to be able to create these beautiful moments,” Brady said. “If you do want to purchase things, Target, Michael’s and even Hobby Lobby have inexpensive stuff, like ornaments, decorations or cheap candles.”
Above all, the intention behind your tablescape matters more than how it looks, Brady said.
“It feels unique when you’re bringing out china that you don’t use every day, or you’re bringing out a candelabra that your grandmother had, something that’s special and has some history,” Brady said. “I think all of that stuff makes everybody feel like something is happening here that’s important. And, really, at the center of it all, people are together — these are the moments that you’re going to hold in your memory bank when times aren’t so great — the memories of gathering with people you love.”
