Setting the table for Christmas: Simple, special touches bring your holiday party to life

“We love to use more unique things for Christmas,” Hawksworth said. “You can even take pine cones or ornaments and add them into the arrangements to make it extra festive.”

To help your blooms last long after the holiday party has concluded, Hawksworth said to make sure your greenery doesn’t come in contact with any water, to continually cut the stems of all blooms and give them fresh water every few days, and to keep all plants away from the warm sun or heat vents.

When it comes to dishes, chargers and the like, there’s no need to go out and purchase new items, Brady said. Feel free to work with what you already have, or rent what you lack from stores like Magpie.

“We decided to carry rentals because we saw a movement of people not really wanting to own a lot of these things necessarily, but still wanting to be able to create these beautiful moments,” Brady said. “If you do want to purchase things, Target, Michael’s and even Hobby Lobby have inexpensive stuff, like ornaments, decorations or cheap candles.”

Above all, the intention behind your tablescape matters more than how it looks, Brady said.