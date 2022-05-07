See Tulsa County's top 10 most expensive homes sold in 2021; local market continues to boom

Over the past few years, home buyers, sellers and real estate agents alike have witnessed a boom in the real estate market, especially in Tulsa.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for housing has risen exponentially, and so have prices, said Chinowth & Cohen Realtors agent Carrie DeWeese.

“Two weeks after the shutdown, I was aghast at the number of people who were not afraid to look at houses — in fact, it almost brought more people out to look at houses, which is the complete opposite of what I thought was going to happen,” DeWeese said. “That’s when the fire started turning up on housing availability and pricing … I’m very surprised at the level at which the housing market overall value went up in our area.”

A review of Tulsa County listings shows the 10 most expensive homes sold in 2021 ranged in price from $2.4 to $6.6 million. They included comedian Rodney Carrington’s home at 4717 E. 118th St. that sold for $4.7 million and Westhope, a Tulsa home designed in the late 1920s by acclaimed architect Frank Lloyd Wright.

Local commercial real estate developer Stuart Price bought Westhope, the unique block and glass home, 3704 S. Birmingham Ave., from Bat LLC, an Arkansas limited liability company, for $2.5 million, Tulsa County land records show.

The 10th most expensive home sale in Tulsa County in 2021 was by a living trust created for Gov. Kevin Stitt and his wife, Sarah.

The Stables at Tulsa Hills LLC purchased a parcel at 2123 W. 91st St. from the trust for $2,430,000, according to Tulsa County property records. The parcel contains a nearly 8,200-square-foot residence built in 2011, county property records show.

Three largely undeveloped parcels surrounding the residence were also sold to The Stables at Tulsa Hills LLC for a combined $1,970,000, records show. Records show the sellers were Woodberry Development II, LLC and Woodberry Development LLC. The governor is listed as a manager for the latter LLC on the deed.

The significant changes in the Tulsa real estate market can be explained by the law of supply and demand, DeWeese said.

“More people are wanting a forever home — they want to stop renting and have a home they can decorate and make their own,” DeWeese said. “We also have a huge influx of people moving into the Tulsa area from other parts of the country. They like the economics of Tulsa, the landscape, how friendly Tulsans are, so that’s another reason the market is the way it is — we have more buyers than we have houses.”

DeWeese said less expensive homes have been selling at an unprecedented rate in Tulsa.

“Hands down, the highest percentage of transactions would be homes under $200,000,” DeWeese said. “But if you have a home for sale that’s anywhere under $600,000, you can also count on it flying off the market.”

The luxury housing market has experienced a significant change in the past few years, as well, DeWeese said.

“We are seeing that buyers are expecting more ‘completely move-in ready’ homes because buyers in this price range are incredibly busy and lead vigorous lives,” DeWeese said. “So, an updated home that offers all of the amenities will always sell faster and for more money than one that needs work.”

Some luxury sales rates are waning while others continue to increase, DeWeese said. More highly priced luxury homes have gone on the market, as well.

“We’re seeing a bit of a slow down in luxury sales from $500,000 to $1 million, and a 20% increase in inventory over $1 million,” DeWeese said. “Nationally, the number of sales over $1 million is up 24% from year-to-date totals through March 2021.”

DeWeese predicts the Tulsa real estate market might start to return to normal this fall.

“In the fall — maybe by Labor Day — we’re going to start to see a slowdown, and we’ll get a more balanced market because we’ll have less people putting their homes on the market and less buyers,” DeWeese said. “It should hopefully be a more fair and balanced market.”

Top ten most expensive homes sold in 2021

Address Sale price Date sold

1. 2103 E. 47th St. $6,675,000 6/29/2021

2. 4717 E. 118th St. $4,725,000 5/17/2021

3. 10427 S. Oxford Ave. $3,900,000 12/18/2021

4. 2140 E. 30th St. $3,800,000 5/14/2021

5. 2121 E. 29th St. $3,000,000 8/26/2021

6. 2547 E. 26th Pl. $2,650,000 5/24/2021

7. 2440 E. 28th St. $2,595,000 10/1/2021

8. 13997 S. Yale Ave., Jenks $2,500,000 5/27/2021

9. 3704 S. Birmingham Ave. $2,500,000 10/11/2021

*10. 2123 W. 91st St. $2,430,000 12/10/2021

*Does not include sale of three adjacent parcels sold in December 2021 for $1,970,000 to an LLC.

Data compiled by Curtis Killman, Tulsa World

Expensive homes currently on the market in Tulsa