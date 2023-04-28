This year’s Designer Showcase Home is located off of the 12th hole of the Southern Hills Country Club golf course and is an amazing residence with many unique features.

Carrying on the tradition of over 45 years of Designer Showcase, the HBA of Greater Tulsa has partnered with Foundation for Tulsa Schools for the project this year.

More than 20 designers have come together to showcase their products and services inside and around this home. The house is hosting private parties from April 21 through May 3 and opens for public viewing on May 4-21.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at tulsahba.com. Tickets are also on sale for the Mother’s Day brunch at the home.

Children 12 and under are free with paid adult admission. Presenting sponsors are Chinowth & Cowen and Pella. See tulsahba.com for more information.

Dates and times

May 4 through May 21

Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursdays—Designer Nights: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sundays: Noon to 4 p.m.

Here is a sneak peek of this beautiful home.