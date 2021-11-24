 Skip to main content
Salvation Army Toy Drive at Chinowth & Cohen offices continues
  • Updated
Chinowth & Cohen Realtors are collecting toys and clothing at their Sand Springs, Bixby, South, Midtown, Owasso and Broken Arrow offices.

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors is sponsoring the annual Salvation Army Toy Drive.

Every year from Nov. 2 through Dec. 10, Chinowth & Cohen Realtors conducts a company-wide toy drive for the Salvation Army in an effort to help make Christmas brighter for families in need.

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors are collecting toys and clothing at their Sand Springs, Bixby, South, Midtown, Owasso and Broken Arrow offices. They will be dropping off six barrels of items collected to the Salvation Army Warehouse at 924 S. Hudson Ave. at 1 p.m. on Dec. 10.

 

