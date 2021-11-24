Salvation Army Toy Drive at Chinowth & Cohen offices continues

Staff reports
Chinowth & Cohen Realtors is sponsoring the annual Salvation Army Toy Drive.
Every year from Nov. 2 through Dec. 10, Chinowth & Cohen Realtors conducts a company-wide toy drive for the Salvation Army in an effort to help make Christmas brighter for families in need.
Chinowth & Cohen Realtors are collecting toys and clothing at their Sand Springs, Bixby, South, Midtown, Owasso and Broken Arrow offices. They will be dropping off six barrels of items collected to the Salvation Army Warehouse at 924 S. Hudson Ave. at 1 p.m. on Dec. 10.
Make your house a home
For the holidays: Get inspiring home and gift ideas – sign up now!