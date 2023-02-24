This week’s Showcase Home, 1399 E. 26th St., is a completely remodeled brick house in the Terwilleger Heights neighborhood of Tulsa.

This four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom home spans 3,279 square feet and sits on an 8,320 square foot lot. It features two spaces perfect for outdoor living, including a side porch and a spacious and shady backyard. Along with a two-car garage and a finished basement, this home also provides an extra living space, complete with a full suite and living room, in the garage guest house.

Though this home was built in 1927, it has been extensively remodeled for the modern family, listing agent Laura Bryant of McGraw Realtors said.

“The house is a 1920s house that has all the charm and feel of a 1920s house, but it’s been completely restored,” Bryant said. “...(It’s) completely modern living, but still keeps its original detail and some of the things that everybody loves about that era.”

Renovations done on this home include new electrical and plumbing systems, new heating and air equipment, a new hot water tank and a new roof, Bryant said. The home also boasts new oak floors throughout, custom molding and windows, and new doors.

One of Bryant’s favorite things about the home is the abundance of natural light that floods that kitchen, living and dining rooms downstairs, as well as the upstairs primary suite, she said.

“I particularly love the windows in this home and the light they let in — they’re some of the most gorgeous windows, and the craftsmanship is spectacular,” Bryant said. “(The windows) actually open, which I can’t say about a lot of 1920s and 1930s houses. They’re such a charming feature to me.”

In addition to this home’s prime location within walking distance of Utica Square and the Philbrook Museum, another advantage of living there is the flexibility of the home. The basement can be easily converted into a living quarters, and the quarters above the garage can accommodate short or long-term guests.

“The house can fit a lot of different buyers’ needs. … It can live big or small,” Bryant said.

For more information about this listing or to schedule a tour, contact Laura Bryant, McGraw Realtors, 918-693-2961.