Resort-like retreat: Stonewall Estates home is brimming with amenities

This week’s Showcase Home, 8231 S. Kingston Ave., is an elegant property located in the gated Stonewall Estates community.

This massive home, built in 2007, contains five bedrooms and seven-and-a-half bathrooms. It spans nearly 10,000 square feet and sits on a large, 1.65-acre lot.

“This large, private property makes you feel like you’re in the country, but you’re right in the middle of town, close to restaurants, shopping and schools like Holland Hall,” said listing agent Mike Keys of McGraw Realtors.

This property is truly perfect for a large family, Keys said.

“This is a great family home, and it has something for everyone,” Keys said.

Downstairs, there are two large bedrooms (including the master), and upstairs, you’ll find three bedrooms, each with their own walk-in closet and private bath, ensuring ample privacy for everyone in the home.

Throughout the home, you’ll find five different fireplaces, including one in the kitchen, which provide a cozy atmosphere.

Enjoy the large game room upstairs that also has a full bath and mini kitchen, or head to the theater room that’s perfect for watching football or movies at home. The home also has its own indoor gym, overlooking the beautiful backyard.

Outside, you’ll find a large pool with a diving board, spa and its own full outdoor bathroom. Don’t miss the incredible tree house that even has a zipline attached.

“The owners have done extensive landscaping with mature trees and plants to add even more privacy to the backyard,” Keys said.

With all of the privacy and upscale amenities it offers, this home will make its new owners feel like they have their own private retreat in the middle of South Tulsa.

For more information or to schedule a tour, contact Mike Keys, McGraw Realtors, 918-808-4780.