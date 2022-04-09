Realtor moves and news for April 9, 2022

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes Chancy Gose to its south Tulsa office. Gose was born in Tulsa and grew up in Liberty Mounds, Wilburton and Sand Springs. After graduating from Charles Page High School, she attended Tulsa Tech, where she studied health science and received her Certified Nursing Assistant license.

Gose owns and operates a small business called Boho Chancy Joes, where she refurbishes and resells furniture, vintage décor and clothing. She also has worked in a variety of positions including administration, sales, serving in a restaurant and cleaning houses. It was her experience working as property manager at Case & Associates for three years that led her to the decision to enter the real estate field. A full-service agent, Gose is familiar with residential, ranch and new construction listings in the Tulsa metro area.

Fathom Realty welcomes Giovanna Reyes to its team. Reyes attended the University of Phoenix, earning a bachelor’s degree in business with a concentration in management. After working extensively in the mortgage lending industry, Reyes developed excellent customer service, time management and communication abilities — skills that she uses to help her real estate clients today. Reyes is community-minded and often uses her expertise in finance to help others and is especially passionate about mentoring young teens as they choose their career paths. Reyes is currently a resident of Broken Arrow and is familiar with listings in the greater Tulsa area.

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes Renee de Cervantes to its south Tulsa office. De Cervantes joined the real estate field after retiring from a 20-year career in the Air National Guard. Serving five of those years as a full-time air technician, she culminated her military service as chief of quality assurance.

A full-time, full-service agent, de Cervantes is familiar with residential listings in Tulsa and the surrounding communities. Her previous experience prepared her for her new career in real estate by developing her communication and attention-to-detail. “I pride myself of being organized and efficient,” de Cervantes said.

