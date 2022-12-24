Unique opportunity: Rare Swan Lake home up for sale

Don’t miss the rare opportunity to own a home facing the sought-after Swan Lake neighborhood in Tulsa.
1591 Swan Lake Drive is a one-of-a-kind property. This three-bedroom, three-full-bathroom home boasts multiple areas for entertaining, an updated kitchen and much more. Built in 1938, this home spans 2,825 square feet on a 7,492-square-foot lot, with a two-car garage under the house àla James Bond.
“(This home is) stunning from the street, and it’s very unusual in its construction compared to other homes on Swan Drive,” said listing agent Marlene Boyd of Walter & Associates. “Swan Drive is so unique already because there are only so many houses in Tulsa that have this fabulous view…”
On the home’s first floor, you’ll find gorgeous outdoor areas, including a front lawn patio, a private walled courtyard and a large back deck with a covered hot tub. Inside, the home has an open floor plan, with several spaces for gathering, as well as a modern kitchen full of high-end appliances. The home is full of updates, including new plumbing, electrical and a high-impact roof.
I write for the Tulsa World because it's important to me to highlight the vibrant culture and community we have in Tulsa. I joined the team in October 2021 and write about music, local businesses, homes and gardens for the Scene section.
