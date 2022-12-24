 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Tulsa World is partnering with The University of Tulsa who is sponsoring 3,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Unique opportunity: Rare Swan Lake home up for sale

  • 0

This beautiful home on Swan Lake features three bedrooms, three bathrooms and several places for entertaining, both inside and outside. Photos courtesy of VAST Media

Don’t miss the rare opportunity to own a home facing the sought-after Swan Lake neighborhood in Tulsa.

1591 Swan Lake Drive is a one-of-a-kind property. This three-bedroom, three-full-bathroom home boasts multiple areas for entertaining, an updated kitchen and much more. Built in 1938, this home spans 2,825 square feet on a 7,492-square-foot lot, with a two-car garage under the house àla James Bond.

“(This home is) stunning from the street, and it’s very unusual in its construction compared to other homes on Swan Drive,” said listing agent Marlene Boyd of Walter & Associates. “Swan Drive is so unique already because there are only so many houses in Tulsa that have this fabulous view…”

On the home’s first floor, you’ll find gorgeous outdoor areas, including a front lawn patio, a private walled courtyard and a large back deck with a covered hot tub. Inside, the home has an open floor plan, with several spaces for gathering, as well as a modern kitchen full of high-end appliances. The home is full of updates, including new plumbing, electrical and a high-impact roof.

People are also reading…

“The wonderful thing about this home is that it’s been completely remodeled,” Boyd said. “It’s just gorgeous, top-to-bottom. It’s move-in ready.”

Throughout the home, you’ll encounter an abundance of natural light, Boyd said.

“I can’t say enough about how (the owners) really capitalized on the location … With the huge open windows, there’s so much lovely natural light that comes into the house,” Boyd said.

On the home’s second floor, you’ll find the master suite, which has a beautiful view of Swan Lake as well as a massive master closet.

“I think all the right decisions were made in this update,” Boyd said. “I’m excited for whoever the new owner is. They’ll be the next caretaker of this great location on Swan Lake.”

For more information or to schedule a tour, contact Marlene Boyd, Walter & Associates, 918-645-3918.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Omny Studio

grace.wood@tulsaworld.com

1591 Swan Lake Drive

PRICE: $1,200,000

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHS: 3

GARAGE: 2

YEAR BUILT: 1938

LOT SIZE: 7,492 sq. ft.

SQ. FOOTAGE: 2,825 sq. ft. 

EXTERIOR: Partial brick

SCHOOLS: Tulsa 

COMMUNITY: Swan Park

OFFERED BY: Marlene Boyd, Walter & Associates, 918-645-3918

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff writer

I write for the Tulsa World because it's important to me to highlight the vibrant culture and community we have in Tulsa. I joined the team in October 2021 and write about music, local businesses, homes and gardens for the Scene section.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How to Prepare for a Winter Storm

How to Prepare for a Winter Storm

Winter has definitely landed — and just in time for the holidays — with the National Weather Service predicting a significant winter storm in the Midwest. Heavy snowfall and strong winds, and various types of sometimes severe winter weather are expected in much of the country in the days leading up to Christmas.When a winter...

Watch Now: Related Video

Colleges and universities ban TikTok on campuses across the US

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert