Unique opportunity: Rare Swan Lake home up for sale

Don’t miss the rare opportunity to own a home facing the sought-after Swan Lake neighborhood in Tulsa.

1591 Swan Lake Drive is a one-of-a-kind property. This three-bedroom, three-full-bathroom home boasts multiple areas for entertaining, an updated kitchen and much more. Built in 1938, this home spans 2,825 square feet on a 7,492-square-foot lot, with a two-car garage under the house àla James Bond.

“(This home is) stunning from the street, and it’s very unusual in its construction compared to other homes on Swan Drive,” said listing agent Marlene Boyd of Walter & Associates. “Swan Drive is so unique already because there are only so many houses in Tulsa that have this fabulous view…”

On the home’s first floor, you’ll find gorgeous outdoor areas, including a front lawn patio, a private walled courtyard and a large back deck with a covered hot tub. Inside, the home has an open floor plan, with several spaces for gathering, as well as a modern kitchen full of high-end appliances. The home is full of updates, including new plumbing, electrical and a high-impact roof.

“The wonderful thing about this home is that it’s been completely remodeled,” Boyd said. “It’s just gorgeous, top-to-bottom. It’s move-in ready.”

Throughout the home, you’ll encounter an abundance of natural light, Boyd said.

“I can’t say enough about how (the owners) really capitalized on the location … With the huge open windows, there’s so much lovely natural light that comes into the house,” Boyd said.

On the home’s second floor, you’ll find the master suite, which has a beautiful view of Swan Lake as well as a massive master closet.

“I think all the right decisions were made in this update,” Boyd said. “I’m excited for whoever the new owner is. They’ll be the next caretaker of this great location on Swan Lake.”

For more information or to schedule a tour, contact Marlene Boyd, Walter & Associates, 918-645-3918.

