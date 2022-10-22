Timeless luxury: Custom midtown home was built with longevity in mind

This week’s Showcase Home is a beautiful custom-built home located at 2446 E. 47th Place in midtown Tulsa.

Built on a large double lot spanning nearly one acre, this exceptional home has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms and measures just under 5,000 square feet.

Constructed in 2008 with longevity in mind, this home can easily adapt to the interior design preferences of its new owners, said listing agent Lori Lassman of McGraw Realtors.

“(The owners) wanted this house to be timeless,” Lassman said. “The owner’s sister is an interior designer in Dallas, so she had a lot of input in the design — wider hallways, taking some dormers away — things that would give it a very timeless look and feel.”

The home is full of bright light, with many windows adorning both the first and second floor.

The first floor has many places to gather and entertain, such as a formal dining room flanked with large windows and a formal living room with a stone mantel.

One of the most special things about the home is the gourmet kitchen, Lassman said.

“I’m obsessed with this kitchen because the way they laid it out is so functional,” Lassman said.

In addition to the custom white cabinets, chef’s range and the hidden microwave in the large island, the granite used in the kitchen is very unique, with green tones shining through to add a pop of color. A wall of storage atop the kitchen has ribbed glass, offering texture and variation.

With three bedrooms, several study/office spaces and a separate laundry room upstairs, this home would be ideal for a family or empty nesters who love to host, Lassman said.

“The layout speaks to a family, but we’ve had a lot of empty-nesters looking at it because there’s so much living space on the first floor … It could fit just about anyone who wanted it,” Lassman said.

The home will be open for showings from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23.

For more information or to schedule a tour, contact Lori Lassman, McGraw Realtors, 918-760-7844.

