Real estate agent news for Dec. 17, 2022

  • 0

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes Carole Norman to its south Tulsa office. Norman has lived in the Tulsa area her entire life. She is a full-service agent familiar with residential listings in Bixby, Broken Arrow, Owasso, Sand Springs, Tulsa and Jenks, where she currently lives.

Norman received her associate’s degree in applied science in nursing from Tulsa Community College and her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from Oklahoma Wesleyan University. Before making the decision to enter the real estate field, she worked as a registered nurse for 22 years in maternal child nursing, pediatric nursing, home health and case management, including 14 years as a nurse manager in those areas. She brings the valuable skills of communication, decision-making and customer service to her clients today.

Jessica Hinkefent has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ south Tulsa office. Hinkefent graduated from Union High School and attended Oklahoma State University for three years, studying business and psychology.

Before making the decision to enter the real estate field, Hinkefent was a full-time stay-at-home parent, raising her daughter. A full-service agent, she is familiar with residential listings in Tulsa, Bixby and Broken Arrow, where she currently lives. She brings valuable talents to her real estate business today, including business management knowledge, attention to detail and excellent multitasking and communication skills.

