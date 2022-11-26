Real estate agent moves and news

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes Dana Limke to its Nichols Hills office. An Oklahoma native, Limke grew up in Oklahoma City, where she graduated from Bishop McGuinness High School before continuing her education at Oklahoma City University and the University of Oklahoma.

Limke worked in the medical field for 16 years. She also worked as an administrative assistant to a partner at a large architectural firm in Oklahoma City. Limke also has mineral and property management experience, as well as experience managing a hobby farm. Additionally, she worked as an officer and events coordinator for the Jones Middle and High School PTA in Oklahoma City.

A full-service agent, Limke is familiar with residential, land and farm listings in the Oklahoma City metro. She is a member of the Diversity Business Association of OKC.

Sara Ott has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ midtown office.

Ott was born and raised in Bakersfield, California. Her previous career included heading up the loan processing department for a large credit union. She also managed a fixed base operation, housing private jets and coordinating flight schedules for clients. These experiences helped her to develop extreme attention to detail and excellent customer service and communication skills, all of which she brings to her real estate clients today.

Ott relocated to Oklahoma in 2017, and in 2018 she obtained her real estate license, and her broker’s license in 2021. Sara is the broker of Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ midtown office. A full-service agent, she is familiar with residential listings in Tulsa and its surrounding communities.

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes Seth Rowan to its Muskogee office. Rowan was born in Muskogee but grew up in Fort Gibson, where he graduated from high school. A full-time, full-service agent, he is familiar with residential and lake listings in and around Tulsa, Muskogee, Tahlequah and Fort Gibson, where he currently lives.

Before entering the real estate field, Rowan worked in retail, assisting in accounting, sales and management functions. This career experience taught him excellent communication, extreme customer service and business leadership skills, which he brings to his buyers and sellers today.

Zayne Wykoff has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Bixby office. Wykoff grew up in Broken Arrow and graduated from Broken Arrow High School. He attended Tulsa Community College, where he studied engineering before making the decision to follow his mother, a Chinowth & Cohen agent, in joining the real estate field.

Previously, Wykoff worked in customer service positions in retail and as a server. A full-time, full-service agent, he is familiar with residential listings in Tulsa as well as Broken Arrow, where he lives. He brings his clients excellent problem-solving, customer service and communication skills.