Real estate agent moves and news for Sept. 3, 2022

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes Bianca Fuentes to its Owasso office. Fuentes was born and raised in Borger, Texas. A bilingual, Spanish-speaking, full-service agent, Fuentes is familiar with residential listings in Tulsa, Bixby, Coweta, Glenpool, Jenks, Owasso, Sapulpa, and Broken Arrow, where she has lived for 10 years.

Before entering the real estate field, Fuentes worked as a branch manager for a loan company for seven years. In this position, she developed excellent customer service and communication skills, along with the ability to remain calm during stressful situations. She brings these skills to her real estate clients today.

Ciera Lee has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Bixby office. Lee grew up in Clinton, Missouri. A full-service agent, she is familiar with residential listings in Tulsa, where she currently lives, and Bixby, Broken Arrow, Jenks, Okmulgee, Skiatook and the Oklahoma City Metro area.

After studying advertising, marketing, public relations and web design, Lee began a career in management in retail and food services. She worked in a hardware store, where she learned the ins and outs of home maintenance projects. But it was a support position in a real estate office that led her to the decision to enter the real estate field.

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes Marci Cook to its south Tulsa office. Cook has lived in Oklahoma her entire life. Originally from Miami, she has lived in Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Bixby and currently lives in Sapulpa, and is familiar with residential listings in those communities.

After receiving her B.S. in accounting from the University of Central Oklahoma, Cook began a nine-year accounting career in banking and property management. She has also worked as an accountant for Chinowth & Cohen Realtors. She brings an understanding of contracts and of the entire real estate transaction to her clients today.

Featured video: