Real estate agent moves and news for Sept. 24, 2022

John Buck

Buck

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes John Buck to its Owasso office. Buck was born in Waterloo, New York but was raised in Casper, Wyoming. After graduating from Natrona County High School, he attended Cheyenne Aero Tech, where he received his Airframe & Powerplant license.

Previously, Buck worked for nine years as a facilities maintenance manager for Don Thornton. He also spent over two decades working as a contractor, so he has worked closely with real estate investors in Tulsa and its surrounding areas. This work experience led him to the decision to enter the real estate field. In addition to owning LBP & Associates, Buck is a full-service agent familiar with residential and commercial listings in Tulsa and surrounding areas.

