Real estate agent moves and news for Oct. 22, 2022

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes Jill Taylor to its midtown Tulsa office. Taylor is a life-long resident of Tulsa and currently lives in midtown. She has been a full-service agent since 2015 and is familiar with residential listings in Tulsa and its surrounding communities.

Before making the decision to enter the real estate field, Taylor was a stay-at-home mom who homeschooled her three children. She previously owned a coffee shop in downtown Tulsa, and currently works as a bookkeeper at Augustine Christian Academy.

Kristee Barlow has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors' south Tulsa office. Barlow was born in Alaska and graduated from high school in Anchorage. After traveling all over the world and living in many places, Barlow now calls Broken Arrow her home.

Before entering the real estate field in 2017, Barlow held various positions across different industries, working as a restaurant manager, social worker and art dealer. These experiences taught her excellent communication and customer service skills, which she brings to her real estate clients, along with experience in staging, photography, home repairs and remodeling.

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes McKayla Church to its Bartlesville office. Church grew up in Tulsa and graduated from Broken Arrow before attending Ogle Beauty College, where she received her cosmetology license.

Church began running her own business as a hairstylist in 2021. This experience has taught her excellent customer service and communication skills, which she brings to her real estate clients today. A full-service agent, she is familiar with residential listings in Tulsa and its surrounding communities including Bartlesville, where she currently lives.

Derek Hensley has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors' Edmond office. Hensley grew up in Ukiah, California, where he graduated from Windsor High School. He is a graduate of lineman school and Class A driving school, and he has earned his crane operator certification. Hensley also served in the U.S. Marine Corps for four years until he was honorably discharged.

A full-service agent, Hensley is familiar with residential, farm and land listings in Bethany, Edmond, Guthrie, Norman, Moore and Oklahoma City, where he lives.