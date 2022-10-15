Real estate agent moves and news for Oct. 15, 2022

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes Dustin Truitt to its Coweta office. Truitt grew up in Midland, Texas, and graduated from Trinity Episcopal High School before attending Texas A&M University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in industrial distribution.

Truitt spent 16 years in industrial outside sales in the manufacturing and energy markets. During this career he also began purchasing distressed properties, which he renovated and flipped. He has knowledge of project management, working with contractors and understanding estimates.

A full-time, full-service agent, Truitt is familiar with residential, farm and ranch listings in Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Bixby, Sand Springs and Coweta, where he currently lives.

Arabella Jestus has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ south Tulsa office. Originally from Minnesota, Jestus relocated to Tulsa at the age of 7. A full-time, full-service agent, she is familiar with residential listings in Tulsa and its surrounding communities.

Jestus obtained her real estate license at the age of 18. “When I was in high school, I once worked three jobs at once,” Jestus said. “After high school I started working at a local brokerage as the receptionist while studying to get my real estate license.”

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes Maria Corral to its Muskogee office. Born in Mexico, Corral relocated to Houston, where she graduated from Sam Houston High School. A full-service, bilingual Spanish agent since 2021, she is familiar with residential and lake listings in Tulsa, Muskogee, Tahlequah and Fort Gibson, where she currently lives.

Before making the decision to enter the real estate industry, Corral worked for two decades in the restaurant industry. This previous career taught her excellent communication and customer service skills.

Theresa Weston has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Edmond office. Weston grew up in Meadow Grove, Nebraska. After graduating from Elkhorn Valley High School in Tilden, Nebraska, she attended Colorado Career Institute, where she studied medical coding and billing and received her certification as a medication aide.

Before entering the real estate field in 2020, Weston worked for 10 years as a medication aide. She then relocated to Oklahoma, where she owned and operated a cleaning business. These experiences taught her organizational skills and attention to details.

