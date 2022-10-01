Real estate agent moves and news for Oct. 01, 2022

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes Kim Morrison to their South Tulsa office. Morrison grew up in Sand Springs and attended Oklahoma State University, where she studied business education. A full-time, full-service agent, she is familiar with residential and new construction listings in Tulsa and its surrounding communities.

Before joining the real estate field, Morrison enjoyed a successful three-decade career working in both corporate and educational roles. She founded Moriah Christian Academy, a non-profit, private Christian school, which she ran for 17 years. Morrison brings communication, customer service and problem-solving skills to her real estate clients. She works hard for her buyers and sellers, ensuring their real estate experience goes above and beyond their expectations.

Richard Douse has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Bixby office. Originally from Kingston, Jamaica, Douse moved to Queens, New York, where he graduated from the High School for Law Enforcement and Public Safety. A full-service agent, he is familiar with residential listings in Tulsa, Bixby, Glenpool Kiefer, Mounds, Sand Springs and Sapulpa, where he currently lives.

Before making the decision to enter the real estate field, Douse worked as a camp counselor, in various positions including summer camp counselor, Adventure Park staff member and sales specialist in the automotive industry. These experiences taught him customer service and communication skills that he brings to his clients today.

