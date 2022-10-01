 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Real estate agent moves and news for Oct. 01, 2022

  • 0

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes Kim Morrison to their South Tulsa office. Morrison grew up in Sand Springs and attended Oklahoma State University, where she studied business education. A full-time, full-service agent, she is familiar with residential and new construction listings in Tulsa and its surrounding communities.

Before joining the real estate field, Morrison enjoyed a successful three-decade career working in both corporate and educational roles. She founded Moriah Christian Academy, a non-profit, private Christian school, which she ran for 17 years. Morrison brings communication, customer service and problem-solving skills to her real estate clients. She works hard for her buyers and sellers, ensuring their real estate experience goes above and beyond their expectations.

Richard Douse has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Bixby office. Originally from Kingston, Jamaica, Douse moved to Queens, New York, where he graduated from the High School for Law Enforcement and Public Safety. A full-service agent, he is familiar with residential listings in Tulsa, Bixby, Glenpool Kiefer, Mounds, Sand Springs and Sapulpa, where he currently lives.

People are also reading…

Before making the decision to enter the real estate field, Douse worked as a camp counselor, in various positions including summer camp counselor, Adventure Park staff member and sales specialist in the automotive industry. These experiences taught him customer service and communication skills that he brings to his clients today.

Featured video:

James Watts and Jimmie Tramel talk about a lot of upcoming anniversaries: The 60th anniversary of Johnny Carson as host of "The Tonight Show;" the 50th anniversary of "M*A*S*H" and the ABC after school special; and the 40th anniversary of "Cheers."
+1 
Kim Morrison

Morrison
+1 
Richard Douse

Douse

grace.wood@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff writer

I write for the Tulsa World because it's important to me to highlight the vibrant culture and community we have in Tulsa. I joined the team in October 2021 and write about music, local businesses, homes and gardens for the Scene section.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's why decorating for fall might actually make you feel happier

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert