Real estate agent moves and news for May 28, 2022

Asheley Walters has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Owasso office. Walters was born in Tulsa and graduated from Glenpool High School before attending Tulsa Community College, where she received her associate’s degree in nursing.

Before entering the real estate field, Walters worked for eight years as a nurse at St. Francis, working with mothers and babies. She brings her caring, kind and compassionate attitude to her real estate clients today. “I build relationships, keeping open communication throughout the entire process,” Walters said. “I am determined and competitive!”

A full-service agent, Walters is familiar with residential listings in Tulsa, Beggs, Bixby, Broken Arrow, Glenpool, Okmulgee, Owasso, Sand Springs, Sapulpa and Mounds, where she currently lives. She is a member of National Association of Realtors, Oklahoma Association of Realtors, and Greater Tulsa Association of Realtors.

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes LaTaja Rolle to its Owasso office. Rolle was born in Arkansas, where she grew up and graduated from high school. She attended the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College, where she received her associate’s of business administration and certificate of general studies.

Previously, Rolle worked as an office manager at an architectural design company that designs floor plans for residential steel homes and as the service coordinator at Pella Windows & Doors. In both of these jobs, she gained knowledge about the construction process for both residential and commercial real estate. She also developed communication and customer service skills, which she brings to her real estate clients today.

Rolle is a full-time agent and a member of the Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa, the Greater Tulsa Association of Realtors, the Oklahoma Real Estate Commission, MLS, and the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.

Leslie Vasquez has joined Chinowth & Cohen Realtors’ Coweta office. Vasquez was born in Bakersfield, California, where she began her career as a licensed commercial insurance agent in the oil and gas industry. In 2004, she relocated to the Lake Eufaula area and obtained her license in the personal line of insurance.

Vasquez entered the real estate field in 2005 and received the Million Dollar Producer Award in her first six months as an agent. A full-time, full-service agent, she is familiar with residential, land and lake listings in Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Checotah, Council Hill, Eufaula and Lake Eufaula, Henryetta, Muskogee, Okmulgee and Oktaha.

Vasquez obtained her broker’s license in 2015 and opened her own office in Checotah in 2016, which she maintained until joining Chinowth & Cohen.

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors welcomes Logan Rudluff to its south Tulsa office. Rudluff was born and raised in Tulsa. He graduated from Berryhill High School and is working on his degree in business at Tulsa Community College.

Rudluff’s previous career involved managing and operating his family business, R & R Plumbing Co. This experience led him to the decision to enter the real estate field. He brings his customer service and communication skills to his buyers and sellers today. “I work hard and am dedicated to helping my clients reach their goals,” Rudluff said.

A full-service agent, Rudluff is familiar with residential listings in all of Tulsa County extending into Sand Springs and Sapulpa.

